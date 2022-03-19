Few people have seen the benefits of second chances more than Thomas Vozzo, the first chief executive officer of Homeboy Industries, a gang intervention and rehabilitation nonprofit.
“You are not the worst thing that you’ve done,” he said. “Everyone deserves forgiveness and second chances.”
In the new book “The Homeboy Way: A Radical Approach to Business and Life” (Loyola Press), Vozzo shares the life lessons he learned from founder Fr. Gregory Boyle and the Homies on fighting social, economic and racial injustices.
Homeboy Industries is the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. For more than 30 years, it has served as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to provide training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people, allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of society.
Homeboy Industries’ services include tattoo removal, anger management training, mental health services and parenting classes.
Vozzo, who went from billion-dollar revenues to an unpaid volunteer CEO at Homeboy Industries, built Homeboy’s portfolio of job-training businesses (including Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Café, and Homebody Electronic Recycling).
Combining his personal experiences and hard-earned insights with motivational and sometimes heartbreaking stories of former gang members determined to break free, “The Homeboy Way” gives readers practical ways to address these issues and helps provide a new path for those who need it most.
All proceeds from “The Homeboy Way” support the mission of Homeboy Industries.
“I’m some ways, I pinch myself,” Vozzo said.
“I’m a business guy with a math background who wrote a book. That came naturally.”
Vozzo has been the chief executive officer for nine years and previously spent 26 years in corporate America. He ran $2 billion set of businesses, but deep down wanted to step away.
“I didn’t know what that chapter would be,” he said. “I just knew deep down inside that I wanted a different chapter in my life, not just corporate executive.
“Coincidence and divine providence that I got involved in Homeboy Industries. I’ve learned so many things now that I didn’t know in corporate days — not only business lessons but life lessons, too.”
He sees his life’s purpose as to be a witness to Homeboy Industries and translate it for the corporate world.
“Most of us grow up believing we should give back to people in need and help them out,” Vozzo said.
“At Homeboy, what you see is people who were thrown away. All these folks have such trauma in their lives. They’re able to find and lean on their God-given goodness to help with a lot of support services. It’s pretty special to be part of the transformation in somebody’s life and to be a part of a community of kindship. It just makes society a better place. Poverty in America has been the same for 40 years. How do you change that? By helping people get out of tough circumstances.”
When he decided to write a book, he considered sharing business lessons. However, the further he moved into the process, he wanted to share Homeboy Industries’ stories.
“I put it in the context of their stories and lessons,” said Vozzo, who lives in Thousand Oaks. “If they can move their life forward positively, everybody plays a part in it. I expose myself a little—my spiritual growth in the corporate world.
“I move along my journey and Homeboy helped me do that. Homebody’s very inspiring.”
He learned this through Boyle.
“He goes out of his way to say there are no bad people out there,” he said. “We’re all good. We learn at Homeboy that the rest of society measures people by behavior.
“We have to get below what’s causing someone subordination—the problem with baby momma drama, landlords, etc. — what’s the cause of those behaviors, how us, as a community, can help people through these challenges of their life. One of our aspirations is to stand with the demonized until the demonization stops.”
“The Homeboy Way: A Radical Approach to Business and Life”
Loyola Press
Available on Amazon and christianbook.com