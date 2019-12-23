A homeless man was found dead on the steps of City Hall last week, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced in a press conference.
The circumstances surrounding the man’s death, as well as his identity, was not provided during a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 18, which was originally called to announce the city’s holiday DUI program.
The only details provided, was that the man was 54; since the death, no additional details have been provided.
“He was someone’s son, he might have been somebody’s dad or somebody’s brother, I don’t know. But I do know that he died alone downstairs,” Feuer said during the press conference. “And if there is any truth to the statistics he is not alone. Last night two other homeless people probably died on our streets alone.”
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019