Dignity Health is partnering with Health Care LA and Samaritan to provide the unhoused with access to funds to improve their living situations.
Alina Moran, president and CEO at Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, said this initiative falls in line with what the organization looks to accomplish with its homeless patients.
“We’re always looking for creative solutions,” Moran said. “We were just really intrigued by the kind of the use of technology in this space; it is something that we had not heard about before. We’re always thinking about ways that we can be more creative with our patients that are experiencing homelessness and we thought it would be a good way to partner with (Health Care LA).”
Moran said 15% of Dignity Health’s patients are experiencing homelessness. Since it began in April, the partnership between Dignity Health, Health Care LA and Samaritan has been smooth, Moran said.
Health Care LA offers the memberships in its ambulatory care clinics, while Dignity Health is offering them through its emergency rooms. But for both sides, the assistance doesn’t cease at the first stop.
“It’s a partnership that we’re doing jointly,” she said. “We do a lot of different navigation services for our patients that experience homelessness. We have navigators and social workers that are sitting in our emergency department and assisting patients. They’re connecting them with housing resources and additional primary care clinics if they don’t have our primary care provider.
“We connect them to recuperative housing if they need stabilized stabilization of housing or food resources. So, we’re really trying to provide the social determinants of health that our patients need to be able to kind of lead healthier lives.”
Samaritan’s part in this is its smart wallet.
The smart wallets serve as controlled bank accounts enrollees. They always stay on person in the form of what is basically an identification card, and the funds on that card can be accessed by Dignity Health and Health Care LA to ensure the funds are used toward things that will help improve living situations.
With this technology, the public can donate to members as well.
“If you download the Samaritan app — and let’s say you’re walking by a person who has signed up to be part of the Samaritan app and you see someone that is experiencing homelessness and they’re part of the Samaritan app — you can actually donate funds to that person specifically through that beacon,” she said.
For Moran, this part of the technology intrigued her. She said she recognized that the public can be hesitant to donate to the unhoused.
“It’s a little bit of a different spin because sometimes people want to be able to contribute, but they don’t know exactly where that money is going to go,” she said.
“This is a way where you could contribute to the app, and then that app is helping individuals meet their goals, whether that’s applying for housing resources, helping them to apply for a job, helping them with interview skills, or getting food on the table. Whatever the goals that are set up by the individual, and it’s all individualized by the person.”
Even though the project is new, the response from patients has been positive, Moran said.
“People have been excited to sign up,” she said. “We were a little bit hesitant about how many people would actually sign up, but we’ve gotten a few people to sign up already. Some have already accomplished their first goal, and some of those are just attending their first primary care visit.”
Sitting at 17 patients, the goal is to reach 200. If that goal is reached, Moran said they will attempt to secure additional funds to serve more patients. Long-term goals and achievements are in the cards for Moran.
“I think when we’re thinking about the issue of people experiencing homelessness, I think the best thing that we can do, in general as a community, is just think about creative solutions and thinking about ways of how different organizations can partner together to think about how to improve the situation,” she said.
“I would just say this is just one way that two organizations came together to improve the lives of their patients.”