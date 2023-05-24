In response to Mayor Karen Bass’ State of the City update on Inside Safe, a coalition of advocates who have dubbed themselves “Inside Starving” held a news conference to protest the program first launched in December. They claim that Inside Safe is yet another program for disappearing homeless Angelenos and that those allegedly forced to participate in the program have faced numerous injustices.
At the news conference, several participants of Inside Safe spoke up about their experiences in the program. One Inside Safe participant, Jeffrey Troop, said, “You’re being lied to about the program. We’re not being provided wraparound services. We’re not being fed. Many of us are placed into hotels with deplorable conditions where you’re hardly getting case management.”
Troop said that her neighbors were given little to no information about Inside Safe before the city came in and loaded them into vans. She has been in the program for three months and has repeatedly requested mental health services for her autism to no avail. Even if she were neurotypical and could obtain a full-time job, she said she would not be able to afford housing with the voucher provided by Inside Safe; rent is still too high.
Phoebe Valencia, another person who spoke up at Inside Starving’s news conference, said she was grandfathered into Inside Safe through Project Roomkey, which she had been a part of since June 2020. She said that a few weeks ago, she received an eviction notice saying that her housing voucher had not been paid since March 2022.
“Now I’m faced with an eviction on my record that will make it almost impossible to obtain housing moving forward,” Valencia said, apologizing as she choked back tears. “I’m a primary example of how these programs are failing us and not following through with their promises of permanent housing. And I’m not the only one.”
At her State of the City address, Bass asked the city council to approve an extra $250 million for the Inside Safe Program. Advocates from Inside Starving want to know how that money will be used and called for greater transparency on how the program has spent the $50 million the city already allocated to Inside Safe. So far, less than $400,000 of the budget expenditures have been logged with City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s office.
Inside Starving has detailed a list of 10 demands for Bass and the Inside Safe Program, including providing participants with information in writing, adequate food and wraparound mental health services to help participants like Troop.
In a published statement, Zach Seidl from Bass’ office stated that “many of the issues raised (at the news conference) are serious institutional problems that have long plagued housing efforts in Los Angeles.” He also insinuated that the mayor’s request for additional funding is targeted at addressing these very issues.
Inside Starving is also asking for the discontinuation of enforcement against those who choose to remain at their encampment, alleging that even though Inside Safe is officially voluntary, participants do not feel as though they were given a choice.
“My neighbors and I were given minimal outreach only days leading up to the sweep, and several had no idea there was even a sweep,” Troop said. “(We) could only keep two trash bags of personal property and (were told) that everything would be thrown out and that (we) couldn’t return. … Once (our) tents were trashed, we had no other choice but to get into vans and they wouldn’t tell us where they were taking us.”
Inside Starving has detailed on its website instances where Inside Safe has instituted “carceral rules,” similar to the circumstances Troop experienced. Its advocates say that Inside Safe participants have experienced restrictions such as “lice checks, a 10 p.m. curfew, a two-bag limit, no visitors, no visiting each other’s rooms, bag checks and pat downs.”
Prior to the news conference, Inside Starving sent five emails to Bass communicating their desire to meet with her along with their list of demands. She was also invited to attend the May 8 conference but did not accept. Two days following Inside Starving’s event, they finally received a response from Bass’ office, though the group did not expand on what that response entailed. The group said that they are working to arrange a listen-in with the mayor.