Incomes Can’t Keep Up Low-end threshold increased to $70,650 in Los Angeles County

According to a new statewide study, a single person making $70,650 in Los Angeles County is now considered low income.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development released new income limits — parameters calculated annually using federal guidelines to determine eligibility for state assistance like affordable housing programs based on household income — in June. The study showed that the low income threshold increased in many of California’s 58 counties, including Los Angeles.
Unlike many other counties analyzed in the report, LA’s median household income remains below what is considered low income. For example, while $70,650 is classified as low income for a single-person household, the median income for a single-person household is only $68,750. CDHCD attributed this upward trend to inflation and the high cost of living, with more than 50% of Angelenos now considered low-income.
On the lowest end of the report’s income classification, the “Acutely Low Income” category is singular to California after the state adopted AB 1043 in 2021. That bill was intended to increase housing and social welfare programs for the state’s most vulnerable and categorizes those bringing in 15% or less of the county’s median income as “Acutely Low Income,”
On the other end of the spectrum, the report’s “Moderate Income” category accounts for households earning up to 120% of the area median income. The remaining categories — low, very low and extremely low — are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Figures do show that the median income for a four-person household in LA County has risen from $80,000 in 2021 to $91,000 in 2022 and is now up to $98,200 in 2023. Surrounding Southern California counties reflected similar trends and many of the state’s median incomes have surpassed six figures.
Orange County’s median household income has climbed to $127,800 from $119,000 in 2022 to $106,700 in 2021. For a single-person household, $80,400 is now considered low income in OC. These figures are dwarfed by Santa Clara County, whose median household brings in $181,300 annually — the highest rate in the state.
The impact of this new income limit in LA County will be used to determine eligibility for household income assistance and may change the income levels accepted at affordable housing facilities.