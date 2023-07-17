Inmate Fatalities: In-custody death toll rises in LA County jails

The Los Angeles County jail system, the largest in the world, has been experiencing recent increases in in-custody deaths. Since the start of the year, 25 inmates have died within one of LA’s nine facilities, the most recent being a 55-year-old man who died in his cell at Men’s Central Jail in Downtown on June 28.
According to a report by the LA County Office of Inspector General, 2022 recorded twice as many in-custody deaths as 2016, a year that recorded 20 deaths. This year, seven men died in LA jails in the month of May and another seven in June.
“From 2008 to 2018, the average amount of deaths in the LA county jail system was between the high thirties and the upper teens, so from about 39 and 38 to 19. … It always stayed below 40 deaths per year,” said Nicholas Shapiro, multidisciplinary researcher and assistant professor at UCLA. “In 2020, we hit the 40 deaths per year barrier, and it’s been increasing. … We’re on track for around 50 deaths per year, which is well above the status quo for the department.”
Out of the 25 deaths this year, five have been labeled with a manner and means of death classification. Two of the deaths were suicides by a 49-year-old male who died of “multiple blunt force injuries” in a hallway at North County Correctional Facility and a 38-year-old male who died of “anoxic encephalopathy” in an intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital. One of the deaths was an “accident” that killed a 76-year-old male, who died of “complications of cervical spine injury” at Los Angeles County — USC Medical Center (LCMC). The remaining two deaths were classed as “natural,” with a 60-year-old male and 61-year-old male both dying of “multiple organ failure” at LCMC. All of these deaths occurred before the inmate was sentenced.
Jail conditions
Melissa Camacho, senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, has attributed the increase in deaths to several main contributing factors relating to the conditions in LA county jails, namely overcrowding, violence and poor health care.
“In general, we can look at overcrowding and a culture of custodial staff who do not have the care for the people in custody there as the focus of their work as two of the biggest contributing causes,” Camacho described. “The director of correctional health services has said in the past that it’s impossible to provide adequate medical healthcare for the sheer number of people who need medical care in custody, so a lot of the natural causes I’d say are, quote unquote, ‘natural.’
“People are perhaps dying from an underlying medical condition, but would that person still be alive if they had been able to receive treatment in jail? Would that person be alive if somebody responded quickly to a medical emergency instead of waiting minutes or hours? … If a deputy misses security checks or doesn’t do effective security checks overnight, is it really natural causes if somebody is found in their cell dead from a medical condition when, perhaps if they’d been found hours earlier before they were dead, they could have been saved?”
Though several LA county facilities have faced public criticism, Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) in Downtown, one of the oldest jails in California, has been particularly condemned. In 2021, the LA County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to form a jail closure implementation team that would develop a plan to depopulate and close MCJ, which has an inmate bed capacity of 5,640 inmates. Nine people have died there this year.
“Even the former Sheriff (Alex) Villanueva called Men’s Central Jail a dungeon,” Shapiro said. “It’s widely known that this facility, which has also been known to harbor sheriff’s deputy gangs, especially on the third floor where the 3000 Boys deputy gang has been known to be active, has been a source of violence and death for incarcerated people.
“There’s been a number of fentanyl overdoses that are during a length of stay which would be impossible for them to be overdosing from intake that happened during arrest or prior to arrest, so people come in without a drug history and because of the psychologically jarring situation of living in the jail system and the deputies trying to make some extra money, people will come in clean and get hooked on heroin and maybe fentanyl-laced heroin in jail and die of an overdose. That’s the case of some of the families I’ve talked to where someone goes in on a charge unrelated to drug use and ended up passing away from a potentially new addiction that’s cultivated in jail.”
Camacho described MCJ as a “crumbling facility” the ACLU has targeted with over 700 grievances for either jail conditions or deputy misconduct this year. She named Floor 5000, where two inmates have died this year, as an example of poor design and management.
“The 5000 floor has largely been converted into housing that’s called medium observation housing (MOH) for people who have significant mental illness, but not quite so significant that they need to be in high observation housing (HOH),” Camacho said. “It is completely not suitable for people with significant mental illness. The dorms there are overcrowded and it’s very difficult to supervise adequately. The deputy booths don’t give a real clear line of sight into the dorm, so you have overcrowded dorms that are not effectively supervised full of people who have significant mental illness.
“Tim Belavich (correctional health services director) has gone on record saying that he doesn’t think anybody who has a mental illness should be housed at MCJ, and yet there are hundreds of people currently in those overcrowded dorms, at least two of whom have died in those dorms already this year.”
Camacho added that the mistreatment and neglect of inmates experiencing mental illness in LA county extends beyond MCJ and has also been reported to occur in Twin Towers Correctional Facility (TTCF), the largest mental health facility in the United States.
“We get very consistent reports at the ACLU, and the Sybil Brand Commission has also reported on cells building up with trash,” she said. “I’ve personally seen cells full of at least a week’s worth of meals trash, where you can see the mold, see the flies and infestation and smell the rotting of the food in people’s cells.
“When their mental health deteriorates, we see people starting to smear walls and windows with feces. That not only exacerbates an obviously already horrific mental health condition, but I’m sure contributes to medical health issues as well.”
Camacho said reports have also stated that despite U.S. Code Title 15 setting the minimum standard of one shower every two days, some TTCF inmates do not shower for weeks and some lack regular access to hot meals.
“In terms of recreation, a necessary element of physical health, in Men’s Central Jail that’s generally limited to three hours a week and usually only on one day a week, and in Twin Towers people in HOH housing really never see the sunlight,” she said. “When they are removed from their cells, they are often just changed to another table and not given the opportunity to exercise, move around, walk around, socialize and have any meaningful interactions with other human beings. I think all of those contribute to both medical issues and sadly to instances where people die by suicide.”
Autopsy examination
Both Shapiro and Camacho noted naming a cause for each death can be difficult and it’s “hard to really know exactly who’s culpable and who’s responsible” due to the current autopsy reviewing process.
“From reviewing the autopsies that were released to us when we asked for nine years of autopsies of deaths in jail, we were able to see that the medical examiner was not actually doing their due diligence in providing this outside, unbiased perspective, a biomedical perspective on deaths in jail,” Shapiro said. “The picture isn’t as clear as we’d want it to be.”
In the case of an in-custody death, he explained the National Association of Medical Examiners recommends a field investigator is first sent to the scene to take pictures, collect blood samples and speak to witnesses. A medical examiner should then conduct an autopsy at the examiner’s office. Both the field investigator and medical examiner are meant to review all pertinent medical records, including the emergency medical services records and mental health records of the jail.
“We found that in 0% of the cases both parties reviewed all of the documents that were required of them to review,” Shapiro said. “If they’re not getting this information from the medical records, where are they getting it from? They’re getting it from deputies and detectives within the sheriff’s department, so you have medical information filtered through nonmedical personnel with direct conflicts of interest.
“From that, you get the whole narrative being sculpted by the sheriff’s department and without getting the actual medical records. … Did this person actually have a mental health issue? Did this person actually have health issues that were alleged by the sheriff’s deputies? Did this person actually attack the deputies or did the deputies actually attack the incarcerated person? All of these issues get filtered through the perspective of the deputy if the medical examiner isn’t doing their due diligence.”
Shapiro said he has heard families speak out against characterizations of mental illness from the sheriff’s department toward their loved ones who died in custody, arguing they had no history of mental illness. He also raised the case of 22-year-old Cal State Northridge student Quinten Thomas, who died at TTCF in 2018.
“He died mysteriously, potentially of a seizure, but it’s not clear if there was interaction with the deputies, if the medication was actually getting to him, if they were retaliating with withholding medication because of conflicts he’d had with the deputies,” Shapiro said. “It’s a murky picture.”
Out of the 25 in-custody deaths this year, 20 are still pending a final autopsy report. Shapiro said the examination process is currently experiencing delays in the release of toxicology reports, leaving many autopsy cases open for long periods of time.
“A death that happened on Jan. 11, 2023, is still deferred. It doesn’t say why it’s deferred, but likely it’s because they don’t have the toxicology reports,” he said. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of deferred cases. … These families are looking for answers about why their loved one has died, and they don’t have any.
“I’ve been talking with a family who lost a loved one in the East LA sheriff’s station, in their holding cells there, and they just have no idea what happened. They know that their son was seen intact and without any harm done to him, even during an arrest that was viewed by other people, then he was dead in his cell a few hours later and his mother says his body has evidence of blunt force trauma.”
Shapiro explained that though it is difficult to discern what is trauma and what is not when viewing a dead body, as a lot can happen to it depending on the period of time spent undiscovered and its journey to the medical examiner’s office, many families live in “purgatory” with no access to information on what the final moments of their loved one’s life were like and who could be responsible for their death.
Seeking change
In the wake of a slew of recent in-custody deaths, activists rallied in front of MCJ in March to push for the jail’s closure. Shuttering the facility has remained one of the primary ideas raised by both activists and government officials in addressing inmate fatalities, with Supervisor Hilda Solis calling LA county jails like MCJ “traumatic” institutions.
The Police Chiefs Association has said it opposes the MCJ closure plan, which has no current timeline, while LA County Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall said the board of supervisors’ depopulation motion to “gut part of the criminal justice system without input from stakeholders is dangerous and reckless” and that it would benefit criminals.
“One of the strategies in moving to close Men’s Central Jail is to get rid of the worst offending facility and provide care for pretrial populations, especially people who are mentally ill where jail is only serving to exacerbate illness, which ultimately causes recidivism,” Camacho said. “LA county continues to use the jails to cage people with mental illnesses instead of providing places for them to receive treatment out of jails pretrial. Even though our numbers of total populations in the LA county jails have gone down a bit since the end of 2022, we’re down to nearly 13,000 from 15,000 in November, the number of people who are in MOH and HOH housing has only increased during that time. We’re not seeing any real reduction on the strain of MOH and HOH housing.”
Shapiro echoed the sentiment of ensuring proper care to inmates experiencing mental illnesses. He said there are public health advantages to deferring inmates to community care instead of a jail system where mental health issues could be compounded. He raised the example of Juan Correa Jr.
“He had acute mental health issues, and for some reason he was moved out of the acute mental health ward in Twin Towers into Men’s Central jail, into a cell with another incarcerated person,” Shapiro described. “There was an altercation between the two of them because he was in the improper housing; he shouldn’t have been in general population housing. And then deputies came in and pepper sprayed him many times and he ends up dying of a heart attack after being pepper sprayed. I think that’s a very clear pathway from improper mental health treatment to death.”
Camacho emphasized the importance of using treatment to help prevent incarceration and said closing facilities like MCJ would benefit public safety.
“Having there be fewer places to cage mentally ill people, and (instead) provide treatment, that’s ultimately going to make for better public safety,” she said. “The cycles of mental illness that are landing people in jail will actually be broken by supportive housing, by mental health treatment and medication that will actually help people heal instead of just exacerbating the trauma.”
When asked for a statement regarding the recent in-custody deaths and the measures being taken to address them, LASD replied, “We are saddened by any loss of life. Particularly of those in our care and custody. We take our responsibility of providing a constitutional level of care for those in our custody seriously. Various factors contribute to the loss of life and each one requires a prompt investigation including a comprehensive review which includes various entities working in collaboration to identify the manner and means of death.”