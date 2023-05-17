After nearly 20 years in Culver City, global design, architecture, planning and engineering firm HOK has relocated its Los Angeles studio to the Arts District. The company will occupy 20,000 square feet of ROW DTLA’s historic industrial campus.
“We’re the first global firm to go to the Arts District,” said Anne Fletcher, managing principal for HOK’s Los Angeles studio. “We wanted to think about where we saw the future of LA, where we saw the future of development, where our staff were going to be coming from in the future, and everything was pointing east into the Downtown area.”
Fletcher explained that HOK was drawn to ROW DTLA due to the campus’ “horizontal environment,” which creates a wider community among the tenants, as well as its amenities. The firm’s new space will include floating workstations, a VR center, a wellness room, cold brew and iced tea on tap, an Everytable vending machine, and a rotating art collection featuring local artists.
“ROW particularly resonated with us as the future of dense development in the city and also a place where we were surrounded by other creative firms,” she said. “We really liked the creative community that Atlas has been building there at ROW.”
One of the core tenets of HOK’s mission as a firm is to build neurodiverse workspaces that address the various personalized needs of employees. Fletcher described the team’s new studio as the perfect place to turn ideology into practice.
“We have a lot of different types of workspaces, some that are very quiet, some that are very open, different zones where you can be, different types of rooms, different types of furniture; everything’s ergonomic and adjustable,” she said. “I think that’s pretty essential for thinking about getting people back (into the office after the pandemic). They’ve got to be comfortable in their work environment. … The relationship of the desk to the common areas is different than how it was 20 years ago.
“We’ve only been in here a couple months now, but we can already see a real difference in the interactions in the office. … What we’re seeing is that more teams and people who don’t work together are interacting in the new space than in our old space, and it’s really good. We’re also using our hybrid meeting technology a lot better because the rooms are built for a hybrid meeting, whereas before they were retrofitted. And having them built with all of that technology in mind actually makes a difference in how useful the room is.”
Following its move into the Arts District, the HOK Los Angeles team hosted a celebration of the office’s opening and the 40th anniversary of HOK’s business in LA. The event benefited United Way LA, an organization HOK has partnered with to create trauma-informed design for homeless populations.
“We created a roadmap guideline book, and it’s open so anyone can download it and use it, to help guide the design for people experiencing trauma due to homelessness, so (looking at) the facilities where they might … visit to get services and how those spaces are planned,” Fletcher said. “What kind of colors you use, what kind of furniture, they all signal different things to people who are in trauma, and so we had worked with them on that and had gotten a grant from the American Society of Interior Designers as well to do that.
“They’ve had nine to 10 different sites throughout LA … where they’re funding improvements to those sites, like Midnight Mission and some of the others in Downtown that serve these populations.”
Alongside its work with United Way LA and recent donation of $10,000 to the organization, HOK’s team has worked to grow roots and leave a lasting legacy in Downtown. Its projects include the USC Viterbi School of Engineering Human-Centered Computation Hall, Longfellow’s Bioterra Life Sciences Building, City of Hope Orange County at Five Point Gateway Hospital, Soka University STEM Research Building and Residence Halls, Sony Pictures Entertainment and USC Michelson Hall. HOK Los Angeles also serves as the principal architect for Los Angeles World Airports.
“The health care practice, and behavioral health especially, we see as having the longest, most positive impact on the community,” Fletcher said. “We are doing the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital right now in Mid City, and for us we see that creating better environments for care for more people in Los Angeles as having the greatest impact on the future of the city.
“One of the greatest leaders into going through the trauma of homelessness is really mental health, so providing the best possible facilities around the county and Southern California through design … is really important.”
HOK Los Angeles
757 S. Alameda Street Building 3, Suite 400, Los Angeles