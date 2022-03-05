From the courtroom to the pavement, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell is an advocate, using the sport of running as a tool in overcoming addiction. Now, his efforts are being recognized by a multinational sports equipment brand.
Mitchell, who founded Skid Row Running Club a decade ago, will be featured as the March storyteller in ASICS’ newest brand campaign, “Live Uplifted.” The campaign highlights five diverse storytellers from around the country who are using the “power of running in their communities to bring people together and make a meaningful impact.”
The sponsorship will highlight Mitchell’s efforts with Skid Row, a running program for the “Skid Row community of Los Angeles” designed to “involve the larger community” in supporting its members to overcome alcohol and drug abuse.
“Skid Row Running Club has been in business for a little over 10 years. So, when we had an opportunity to gain a sponsorship from ASICS, it made perfect sense,” said Mitchell, who assumed office in 2005. “To have ASICS as a sponsor to provide us with footwear and attire is a Godsend for us. The ‘sound mind, sound body’ concept is exactly what we’re about. We’re about people in recovery — and through healthy exercise, through running and assuming the mental strength, maintain their sobriety.”
As Mitchell noted, the ASICS campaign is grounded in the brand’s founding ethos and mantra, “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.”
From community events and race opportunities to panel discussions and cause awareness, ASICS will work with its storytellers throughout the year to help further their missions and make an impact in their communities.
“When an organization as well-known as ASICS essentially says, ‘You’re important enough and you’re significant enough in our community that we want to tell your story,’ it really validates each of our runners,” Mitchell said. “When you’re in the depths of addiction and when you’re homeless, people aren’t paying attention to you. You’re at the very fringe of our society.”
Married with three grown children, the judge ran in his first relay race over 25 years ago at the request of his boss in the district attorney’s office. Little did he know how impactful running would become in his life, he recalled.
In 2012, Mitchell was introduced to Los Angeles-based Midnight Mission, a nonprofit homeless shelter tailored toward recovery and education services, from a man he had sentenced to prison. That introduction later birthed the foundation for the Skid Row Running Club.
“An individual I had sent to prison was paroled. Even though I sent him to prison, he liked the way I treated him in court,” Mitchell remembered. “So, when he was released into custody, he came back to the courtroom and asked if I could come to the Midnight Mission and meet people who were involved in his recovery.
“They asked if there was something I could do to contribute to their recovery program,” he continued. “I knew how beneficial running was, on so many different levels, in my own life, and I thought those benefits would also be beneficial for people in recovery.”
Through the club, Mitchell encourages the runners to prioritize their own health, as well as the well-being of their fellow participants. Mentor and mentee relationships are also developed and emphasized.
The Skid Row Running Club frequently organizes charity, fundraising and volunteer events inviting the greater LA community to help support those in the program. Club members also compete in local, national and international running events to further cultivate their own personal growth.
Mitchell joins the group for weekly runs and is doubling down on his calls for rehabilitation through the sport of running.
“It gives me a lot of time to think. Oftentimes, whether it is an issue I’m having in terms of being a father or being a husband, I go out for a good, long run,” Mitchell explained. “Whatever problem I’m contemplating on, it doesn’t seem quite so daunting at the end of the run.
“The same thing applies as a judge. I will literally sometimes tell the lawyers, ‘I can make a decision right now if you want me to. Or, if you’d like, I can come back in a week after a few long runs to think about my decision,’” he added. “Invariably, the lawyers were saying, ‘Judge Mitchell, think about it on your runs.’ It just works — it’s really conducive to analyzing. There are no distractions out there when running. It’s just me and whatever is going on between my ears.”
ASICS will further integrate the “Live Uplifted” into the brand’s big moments throughout the year, including the ASICS Blue Jean Mile activation during Mental Health Awareness Month and the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Mitchell said he is looking forward to the upcoming sponsorship and its potential exposure for the club.
“The other thing I’m looking forward to for our indefinite future is growing our program here in LA,” the judge shared. “Every week, we see new faces — and we run three days a week. So, the word is getting out and it’s just exciting.
“Not only are we increasing our numbers of those who are in recovery of addiction, but we’re also increasing the number of people who I put in the category of being mentors. People who really understand that, if you give back to the community and express your concern in a meaningful way to the people who are attempting to rebuild their lives, some incredible results occur.”
To learn more about the ASICS campaign, visit asics.com or follow #LIVEUPLIFTED on social media.
Skid Row Running Club information can be found at skidrowrunningclub.com.