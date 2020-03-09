It’s too early to call, but three days after Super Tuesday’s local primary elections, former state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León appears primed to step in as the new Council District 14 representative.
As of Friday, March 6, when Los Angeles Downtown News goes to print, de León leads the five-way race with 53.75% of the vote, far and away above the nearest candidate, former Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Vice President Cyndi Otteson, who earned 17.93% of the vote. If de León holds on to his lead, he will replace outgoing Councilman José Huizar, who is leaving the council after 15 years due to term limits.
Speaking in front of a packed room at the Arts District’s Boomtown Brewery on election night, with guests including 34th District Rep. Jimmy Gomez and Ninth District City Councilman Curren Price Jr., de León stressed the need to address homelessness, while touching on other issues facing Downtown and the rest of District 14.
“If everything is finalized and I am the councilmember, I’m looking forward to working with all the residents of Downtown,” de León told Los Angeles Downtown News on election night. “It’s an incredible neighborhood; we have a lot of room for growth. We need a lot of workforce housing, we need more parks, we need more open space. We need more police officers walking foot patrols.”
In between taking photos and speaking with reporters and supporters, de León was quick to note that the race has not been called yet and that results are still rolling in. A candidate must earn more than 50% of the vote to win the race outright. If de León slips below that 50% threshold, a runoff election will be held in November between the two top candidates.
Along with de León and Otteson, candidates include teacher and social worker Raquel Zamora and Los Angeles Unified School District board member Mónica Garcia who both reported in with 13.71% and 11.11% of the vote, respectively. Nonprofit executive John Jimenez registered 1,023 votes, or 3.5% of the vote.
The 14th District includes most of Downtown Los Angeles, as well as Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, and parts of Eagle Rock and Highland Park.
The other big local race was the fight for Los Angeles District Attorney where incumbent Jackie Lacey is holding onto a slim majority in the three-way race with 50.29% of the vote.
Her challengers, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi, are trailing behind with about 27% and 22% of the vote, respectively.
The vote came just a day after Lacey’s husband, David Lacey, was recorded on video pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who had approached Lacey’s front door. Black Lives Matter had been protesting outside of their home during the early Monday hours.
Lacey apologized for the incident that same day, but mentioned that she has received death threats and other confrontations since being elected.
“I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service,” Lacey said during a press conference on Monday.“
Black Lives Matter activists have said in the past that Lacey has refused to meet with them to discuss officer involved shootings, which Lacey denies, saying that she has offered to have meetings in the past.
Melina Abdullah, an activist and professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University Los Angeles said that she did not believe that BLM crossed a line by approaching Lacey’s home.
Measure R, a countywide measure to provide subpoena power to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission without having to go through the Office of Inspector General, received substantial support from Los Angeles County voters, earning 71.60% of the vote.
Measure R also requires a plan to be presented to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to layout the reallocations of funds that would have initially been used to expand the Men’s Central Jail near Union Station, in an attempt to reduce the county’s jail population.
Proposition 13, the only statewide proposition on the ballot, seems slated for defeat as well with just 44% of state voters casting ballots in favor of the proposition as of Friday. In Los Angeles County, voters were in favor of the ballot, at least on Friday, with 52% of voters approving the measure.
Proposition 13 would have generated $15 billion from general obligation bonds for preschool, K-12, community colleges and state universities to fund safety repairs and the construction of new classrooms and other projects.
Nicholas Slayton contributed to this report.
An earlier version of this story appeared online on Tuesday, March 3.
sthomas@timespublications.com.
Los Angeles Downtown News 2020