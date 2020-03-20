The Los Angeles Opera announced last week that it’s six-month investigation found credible evidence that former General Manager Plácido Domingo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment during his tenure with the opera. According to a press release issued by the L.A. Opera on Tuesday, March 10, an investigation by the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP found 10 credible instances of sexual harassment claims made against the famous singer.
The investigation looked at incidents that took place between 1986 and 2019 and included interviews with 44 individuals, including Domingo, those who came forward with allegations and LA Opera management and company board members.
Although Domingo has apologized for his alleged actions, he has denied all allegations of unwanted sexual contact.