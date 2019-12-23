Atlas Capital Group, which is currently in the process of developing the warehouse-turned-office-space Row DTLA, purchased the Los Angeles Times’ printing facility on Olympic Boulevard alongside the Santa Monica freeway.
The 26-acre plot, which houses a 660,000-square-foot printing and distribution center, was sold for $240 million by a partnership led by Harridge Development Group, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Harridge purchased the site in 2016 for half of last week’s purchase cost. The printing plant was constructed in the late 1980s, with the Los Angeles Times later becoming a tenant after their parent company filed bankruptcy.
What will become of the location is unknown. In the past, billionaire Steve Ballmer has floated the idea of turning the site into a basketball area, while others have proposed housing and retail options.