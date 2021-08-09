The Los Angeles Convention Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2021, recalling events on its website.
Owned by the city of Los Angeles and managed by ASM Global, the convention center recently held an in-person celebration that brought together former and current employees, according to Ellen Schwartz, general manager.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed approximately 200 attendees, which also included city and state officials, event organizers, convention center partners and the Downtown LA hospitality community.
“The mayor was there, which was fantastic,” Schwartz said.
At the celebration, the Los Angeles Convention Center Hall of Fame was officially unveiled. Three events were named as the 2021 inaugural LACC Hall of Fame inductees: Anime Expo, the Los Angeles Auto Show and Ski Dazzle.
“We are thrilled to have the 50th anniversary celebration be a platform to launch the LACC Hall of Fame,” Schwartz said. “Here, we can formally recognize the events that have contributed to the success of this center. Each July, additional events will be named to the LACC Hall of Fame, and collectively these events will illustrate the vibrant history of this great facility.”
Schwartz said the event was the high point of an otherwise rough year and a half.
“Unfortunately, most of the business we had over the summer had to fall off,” she said. “The reopening information came too late for them in the planning cycle.”
A handful of events are scheduled, however, like the Tattoo and Body Art Expo from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance on Sept. 11, the California Bridal and Wedding Expo on Sept. 12, and the new trade show Cine Gear Expo from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25.
Schwartz has worked at the convention center since October 2013. She came on board as the president of sales and marketing and worked her way to general manager.
“Each of them is unique and different and stand out in different ways,” she said when asked about memorable events.
“The auto show is an iconic event in Los Angeles. It’s surely exciting. We host sexy things like the Grammy afterparty, the MusiCares event, the Ski Dazzle, the LA Comic Con. Then we’ve had trade shows for many years, too. We have such an interesting mix of events that happen with the convention center. You never get bored.”
The varied events, she added, feel fresh, as “no two days are ever alike — from the very corporate kind to events like the Anime Expo. The Anime Expo is followed by the Alzheimer’s Association scientific meeting.”
The 50th anniversary celebration coincided with the opening of the LA Art Show, the “most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America,” she said.
Kassandra Voyagis, producer and director of the LA Art Show, said, “I am so excited to be bringing the LA Art Show to the Los Angeles Convention Center, on the heels of a difficult year.
“Now more than ever, we need a physical art fair to unite the creative community. Thanks to this incredible space, we are able to safely welcome our artists, exhibitors and patrons for a celebration of art and culture. We are thrilled to celebrate the LACC’s 50th anniversary in conjunction with our return.”