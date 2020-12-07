At the age of 17, Ronaldo Villeda was incarcerated in the juvenile justice system. From the moment he entered the system, he said the people around him saw it as their job to prepare him for prison.
The current juvenile justice model is “fundamentally flawed in the sense that they see it as their job to punish, not to rehabilitate or help,” he said. “It’s a system that’s broken beyond repair. It needs to be replaced.”
To address the issues that lie within the current system, the LA County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to take the first step in the direction of reimagining youth justice during the November 24 board meeting.
The historic vote marks the start of a transition from the current juvenile justice system to a care-centered agency focused on health and rehabilitation, which will be a reality by 2025, “pending resolution of the necessary legal, budgetary and legislative issues,” according to the motion.
The motion includes a proposal of a “gradual wind-down” of the probation department’s juvenile operations and establishing a reserve fund to set up the new department of youth development with an objective of making an initial investment of $75 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The “care first, jail last” centered motion was co-authored by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Mark Ridley-Thomas.
“These young people deserve to have a countywide network of high-quality services to heal, in a home-like therapeutic setting, where they get the help they need to turn their lives around and be recognized as individuals with potential,” Kuehl said before the vote.
“They deserve to have resources invested in their wellbeing, instead of being invested in just warehousing them behind walls and barbed wire.”
It’s imperative to not just improve, but completely transform the youth justice system because while the numbers are somewhat decreasing, LA County’s current youth justice system “is still one of the largest in the entire country,” Kuehl said.
She added that “racial disparities have intensified” as youth in probation’s care are disproportionately Black and Latino.
“Our Black young people are over six times more likely to be arrested and 25 times more likely to be incarcerated than their white peers,” Kuehl said.
She explained that just one arrest increases the likelihood that a young person will not complete high school, which ups the likelihood of unemployment.
“Our current system is actually harming young people without any demonstrated benefits to their overall wellbeing or our community’s goal of public safety,” Kuehl said.
The motion mentions how in 2004, the Los Angeles County Probation Department was investigated by the Department of Justice due to reports of “abusive and unsafe conditions in the three juvenile halls it operated.” The investigation led to federal oversight as well as settlement agreement, the motion states.
Another 2008 investigation in the department’s 19 probation camps led to a “substantial memorandum of agreement with provisions covering widespread civil rights violations,” the motion states.
The violations include “failure to protect youth from staff and from other youth; excessive and inappropriate use of OC spray; failure to provide adequate staffing and staff training; and failure to adequately investigate allegations of abuse,” according to the motion.
Since his release in 2018, Villeda has become a youth advocate and intern for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), an organization that seeks to end mass incarceration in California.
The now 23-year-old Villeda has also become a youth leader with the Los Angeles Youth Uprising Coalition (LAYUP), which seeks to build power through youth leadership to dismantle the “racist” justice system and reallocate resources toward holistic models of youth development, according to its mission.
“These programs saved my life,” he said. “If it wasn’t for ARC and now LAYUP, I wouldn’t be here today. It played foundational roles in my life and my journey through the system.”
It was overwhelming to hear that the motion had passed due to his experience with the system, Villeda said.
It was a “sigh of relief,” he said, adding that he’s filled with happiness knowing that the current system is coming to an end. However, he said he thinks about what could have been if this reimagined system had been put in place years ago.
Villeda’s brother went through the same system a decade before him and “he didn’t have something in place to help save him,” he said. Villeda’s brother was murdered three years ago, he said.
Kruti Parekh, a social worker and coordinator of LAYUP, has been working with Los Angeles youth and the juvenile justice system to create positive change for the past 15 years.
“There’s nothing healthy about incarceration,” she said. “Incarceration is literally like incubators of violence. I’ve always known that it is because of childhood trauma that young people commit crimes.”
For the majority of most young people incarcerated or affected by the system, the reason they caused harm was likely because of some unmet need or unresolved trauma, Parekh said.
“To put somebody in a cage who has had trauma–it just exacerbates the situation,” she said.
The efforts leading up to this point started in August 2019 when the LA County Board of Supervisors voted to explore ways of transitioning the county’s juvenile justice system to a rehabilitative, care-first youth justice agency centered around support.
In response to the board’s 2019 motion, The Youth Justice Work Group was established in January, which consisted of a diverse group of system-impacted youth, county representatives, service providers, community organizers and justice partners.
The newly passed motion is based on an October report from the workgroup’s findings and research which was put together by consultants at the W. Haywood Burns Institute, a Black-led nonprofit that is centered around transformative justice.
“Right now, in Los Angeles County, there are more than 500 youth locked in a cell away from their families, while a deadly pandemic rips through our communities,” the report states. “There are thousands more under probation supervision who are just one small mistake away from being separated from their families and thrown into one of those cells.”
The foundational components from the workgroup’s report include a recommendation of resourcing and creating a countywide Youth Development Network, also establishing Youth and Community Centers with 24-hour crisis response.
The report also includes a recommendation of establishing Safe and Secure Healing Centers, which it describes as “small, community-based therapeutic housing.”
These healing centers will serve as alternatives to juvenile halls and camps and will be “comprehensive reentry services for youth removed from home for their safety or the safety of others,” the report states.
The motion entails that the nine core values outlined by the workgroup will be adopted, which includes addressing systemic racism, centering community and youth development to help youths recognize their strengths and encourage a sense of empowerment, belonging and usefulness so they can go on to live happy, healthy and productive lives in the future.
It also includes the value of public safety through well-being, a method that “balances positive youth development and appropriate sanctions for harm,” as described in the motion. This value rejects the traditional “do the crime, do the time” mindset and replaces it with a structure that fosters accountability through support rather than punitive punishment and isolation, the motion entails.
Other values include well-being achieved by addressing social determinants of health and restorative and transformative justice to recognize and address systemic barriers and inequities of those who have caused harm and strengthen social connections and interpersonal relationships to promote healing.
Transparency and accountability are values listed in the report along with evidence-informed design and power-sharing, coordination and collaboration.
The details of the motion indicate that there is evidence that this vision is possible, as other jurisdictions in New York City, King County, Washington as well as Oregon have established similar progressive approaches to youth justice.
Another motion to expand the criminal justice data sharing initiative to include juvenile justice data was also passed during the meeting. This motion will create a greater source of data and will ensure governmental transparency, Kuehl said.
“This prudent phased approach allows the county to move forward immediately while recognizing the need for continued collaborative planning and problem solving that is required to make the full vision a reality,” Kuehl said. She also mentioned how an amendment was made to explore ways of transitioning existing juvenile probation staff to the new Department of Youth Development to avoid layoffs.
The report as well as the motion outlines the necessary steps that must be taken to implement this new health-centered, support-focused rehabilitation for juvenile youth and establish a clear timeline for its inception.
The acting CEO and Youth Diversion and Development are instructed to report back to the board in writing in 60 days with a plan to resource and create a transition-planning team to support implementation of the Youth Justice Work Group’s report, according to the motion.
Legal, fiscal and staffing model analyses will be conducted and reported to the board in a timely manner to prepare for the transition and to identify and address any potential restrictions or barriers.
“It’s good to finally be able to see people who are in power acknowledge that our current system is fundamentally flawed,” Villeda said.
It’s “amazing” to see LA County acknowledge and address these issues to “create something that’s a real solution to these problems–something that will ensure youths do not fall through the cracks of the system.”