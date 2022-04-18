Given the dramatic increase in homelessness across the city, Los Angeles has become home to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
Homelessness has become a central discussion point and core to the missions of lawmakers and politicians throughout LA, and on April 1 city officials agreed to provide shelter for 60% of the homeless population in each of the city’s 15 council districts as part of a settlement that would spell the end of the LA Alliance for Human Rights’ federal lawsuit.
The LA Alliance for Human Rights is a coalition of stakeholders dedicated to bringing LA’s homelessness to functional zero, including through means of litigation. In 2019, the group pursued a lawsuit to require both the city and county to strengthen their response to the worsening crisis.
City officials estimate that it would cost over $2.4 billion to construct new housing units and build up to 16,000 beds in order to fulfill the settlement’s requirements for combating LA’s homelessness.
“The lawsuit was really to bring awareness to disparities that were happening within the community, particularly the unhoused community,” Troy Vaughn said. “The lawsuit was intended to raise an issue to a surface where it would not only not garner our attention but action.”
Though Vaughn is not a part of the lawsuit, he has been working at ground zero of the crisis as CEO of LA Mission, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that has been serving the immediate and long-term needs of LA’s homeless community for over 81 years. The mission offers a wide array of care, not only linking people to starter housing but to long-term housing as well. By providing multiple housing options and wedding a stabilizing component with options for more traditional, permanent housing, LA Mission’s model invites each person into their own process of transformation that addresses their own personal needs, especially those who might not be ready to live on their own in an apartment after living on the street.
“We focus on the model that saved my life and that’s saving hundreds and thousands of other people’s lives, and that is a full continuum that is built on a stabilization model, a skill development model, a workforce model and a family reunification model,” Vaughn explained. “There needs to be a balanced attention to it all.”
Through his work at LA Mission, Vaughn has seen a diverse collective of individuals come through the mission’s doors, from those looking to be reengaged in the community after prison to families who have lost everything due to the pandemic’s financial toll. He has witnessed firsthand the journey to recovery, and it’s a path he knows all too well.
After years of serving in the Marine Corps, Vaughn learned that his father had died from a drug overdose. To cope with his emotional trauma, Vaughn turned to controlled substances and later cocaine until he found himself living on the streets of Skid Row, where he remained for seven years. Through intense rehabilitation, he was able to rebuild his life and turn his suffering into service.
“I’m a product of a continuum,” Vaughn said. “Stabilization is a critical component to helping a person find out how to live again. That model has always worked, and it will work now.”
Vaughn now hopes that the LA Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit will raise awareness around homelessness and the measures that have worked to combat it in the past to inform the decisions of the future.
According to Vaughn, the majority of the individuals living on the street, particularly on Skid Row, suffer from mental illness or substance abuse, and effectively addressing LA’s homelessness will take several different strategies.
“One of the driving forces in homelessness going up is that we’re not looking at a multi-pronged approach and we’re continuing to have conversations as if one size fits all, and that’s not going to work,” Vaughn said. “We can’t just build beds without infrastructure to wrap around that. We don’t just need housing. We need an economy that supports that housing. We need a workforce and commerce that surrounds the housing. We need to build community and sustain community.”
In addition to raising awareness, the LA Alliance for Human Rights also wants to create a platform where accountability can be held on multiple sides, including LA County, which has pushed back against the settlement and claimed that the lawsuit has no merit. Vaughn insists that the county’s support is imperative to enacting meaningful change and believes that it is up to every organization, business and community across LA to work together toward functional zero.
“We need every voice at the table to solve this issue,” Vaughn said. “It’s a shame that we even had to resort to a lawsuit, but when we don’t have movement and when those dollars aren’t moving, which voters voted for, then you create the opening for people to say, ‘I need to use a different mechanism to get those funds to move.’ A lawsuit is one way to do it, and we can’t say that it’s without merit unless things are moving.”
Vaughn has called upon members of the community to get involved not only through LA Mission but by engaging with county officials and putting a heightened sense of responsibility on the incoming mayor of LA to address homelessness.
“The conversation is always going to be about restoring dignity to the unhoused community so they don’t feel entrapped,” Vaughn said. “We have to treat everybody with dignity and respect and involve them in their own process of transformation. If we do that, then we can get there.”
To learn more about the LA Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit and the city’s settlement, visit la-alliance.org.
LA Alliance for Human Rights