In the wake of a rise in incidents of antisemitism, Holocaust Museum LA, the oldest survivor-founded museum in the United States, presents a virtual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
The event is presented in partnership with the consulate general of Israel in Los Angeles. The museum program begins with a virtual talk by Auschwitz survivor David Lenga at 11 a.m.
Born in Lodz, Poland, in 1927, Lenga and family were confined to a ghetto in the suburb of Strykow where they spent the first two years of the war.
Lenga’s family was later forced to move into the Lodz Ghetto, where he was eventually separated from his mother and younger brother. When the ghetto was liquidated in 1944, he was sent to Auschwitz and then to a labor camp in Bavaria. He and a few other prisoners escaped and hid throughout southern Germany until they were liberated by American troops in May 1945.
Recognized by the United Nations, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust and marks the day that Auschwitz was liberated.
The museum’s commemoration will include a presentation with 3D modeler and mapping expert Pavel Belsky, who will discuss the layout and function of Auschwitz from his unique perspective as a cartographer. The event will also feature remarks by Dr. Hillel Newman, the consul general of Israel to the Pacific Southwest Region.
For more information and to register, visit holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/
international-holocaust-remembrance-day-1.
For more information and to register for Lenga’s talk, visit holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/holocaust-survivor-talk-david-lenga-1.