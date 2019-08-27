Residents have moved in to the housing development La Plaza Village, but a highly anticipated part of the project is lagging behind.
According to a representative for La Plaza Village, the opening of La Plaza Cocina, a museum and educational kitchen dedicated to Mexican cuisine, has been pushed back from the fall to spring 2020. The representative said the delay is due to construction issues.
The 2,500-square-foot facility will be part of the 355-apartment project at 555 N. Spring St. It is slated to include a hands-on teaching kitchen, an area for exhibits, and a lineup of programs with experts and guest speakers.
