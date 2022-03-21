As the incoming CEO of La Plaza de Cultural y Artes, Leticia Rhi Buckley is aware of the impact she’s about to make.
Buckley is the institution’s first Latina chief executive officer.
“I bring a new perspective to the role. I take pride in that and want to make sure all voices are heard,” said Buckley, who starts her new role on April 4.
La Plaza de Cultural y Artes highlights the talents, stories, art and histories of Mexican, Mexican American and Latino individuals in Los Angeles through exhibitions, music and dance performances, film screenings, discussions, culinary programs and cultural experiences.
Buckley will take over for the retiring John Echeveste. She has more than 30 years of experience in the arts, entertainment and communication industries. Recently, she served as The Music Center’s senior civic strategist.
She has also been acting executive director, chief deputy and director of communications and marketing for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; a Los Angeles County arts commissioner; The Music Center’s director of marketing and communications; vice president for the Californians for the Arts/California Arts Advocates; a Los Angeles Theatre Academy board member; the Arts for Healing and Justice Network board chair; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra advisory council member; a Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board marketing committee member; a marketing and PR manager for Cirque du Soleil; and an adjunct professor in the Center for Business and Management of the Arts at Claremont Graduate University.
With the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Buckley helped develop the Cultural Equity and Inclusion Initiative report, which ensures everyone in Los Angeles has access to the arts.
Buckley earned a degree in political science from Loyola Marymount University.
Early in her career, she started out as a promotions assistant for KROQ-FM.
Buckley also founded her the boutique marketing firm The Selling Point, which was specialized in Latino marketing, special events and PR. She worked with clients such as Disney Theatrical Productions, the Los Angeles Democratic National Convention 2000 and Cheech Marin’s “The Chicano Collection.”
Supervisor Hilda L. Solis recently honored Buckley for her work during Hispanic Heritage Month. In 2019, the Loyola Marymount University Latino Alumni Association gave her the Alumni Role Model Award.
She was also named as one of “100 Most Successful Hispanic Women” by Hispanic Magazine.
In the arts
Growing up in East Los Angeles, Buckley and her sister were encouraged to take an interest in the arts by their Mexican immigrant parents. She danced with a local ballet folklorico company as a child and later took part in marching band.
Her grandmother attended church at La Placita Church, next door to La Plaza. When Buckley heard La Plaza was being built about a decade ago, she was happy to see a Latino, Mexican and Mexican American cultural institution coming into the area.
“It was exciting to learn that the buildings were being repurposed into a place where our stories can be centered,” Buckley said.
Buckley changed positions at this time because she wanted to be part of an institution that shared Mexican, Mexican American and Latino culture, stories, history and art forms.
“I had worked most of my career for large institutions,” she said.
“Most of them were white-led institutions, centered around Western art forms. At this stage in my career, I wanted to put the same energy into an institution that was more representative of the community it serves. La Plaza is already culturally rooted and as an LA County anchor cultural institution should receive the same level of resources and attention.”
She said she believes that La Plaza has a strong foundation, and she would like to add to her predecessors’ work.
“It is an opportunity to build and honor the legacy of those whose vision make La Plaza possible while evolving into an anchor cultural institution that is recognized and supported for its impact and value,” Buckley said.
Starting out
In Buckley’s first days, she hopes to get to know the institution on a deeper level. She doesn’t plan to make sweeping changes overnight but wants instead to help it to continue to grow and evolve.
“I have no intention of coming in and changing everything. So much good is already happening. The first 30 to 60 days will be about assessing and learning. I want to understand the strengths and opportunities and build from there,” Buckley said.
In her position, she will be involved in long- and short-term strategic planning of programming, budgets, fundraising and the use of different spaces. Buckley will work closely with the board of directors and her 30- to 40-person staff. During the interview process, she noticed the strong bond between the board and staff.
From these folks, she can cull institutional knowledge. She said in the CEO position, it is important to put egos aside and concentrate on results.
“You can accomplish so much if you don’t care who gets credit,” Buckley said.
Throughout her career, Buckley has developed honest and transparent business relationships and collaborations. She said this is one reason why she’s been successful.
“It is all about how you nurture those relationships and deliver what is promised with authenticity and transparency,” Buckley said.
Buckley hopes to further utilize spaces such as La Plaza Cocina for cooking events and shows and the campus’ edible teaching garden for community education and programming.
“The work of La Plaza isn’t prescribed. It is a museum and cultural center, offering critical social infrastructure that centers around Latino experiences, varied and diverse at its core. La Plaza is where our many perspectives shape the narrative about Los Angeles and beyond,” Buckley said.
The Echeveste effect
Echeveste came to the La Plaza in 2014 after working in the marketing and PR industry.
He led the cultural institution and museum during a period of growth, when its budget, staff and attendance saw a significant increase. He witnessed the importance of La Plaza’s programs and exhibits.
“It’s meant a lot to make to see what we have accomplished in the community, especially when I see families come in. I will see mothers and fathers pointing out certain things they see in the exhibits that are meaningful to them. ‘Your grandpa used to play on that baseball team’ or ‘I remember La Esperanza Bakery used to be in this building back in the ’60s,’” Echeveste said.
“It’s good to see that we are really making those connections with community people and that they can come here and see La Plaza as something that they are proud of, and it’s a way that they can express their pride for their culture. By the same token, it’s important for non-Latinos to come here and learn about Latino history, art and culture, too.”
During his tenure, the campus added La Plaza Cocina, a Mexican food museum with a teaching kitchen, a gift store and an exhibition; La Plaza Village, a mixed-use project with apartments, murals from Chicano artists, and a retail space; and the Historic Paseo Walkway between the cultural institution and the historic La Placita Church.
When Echeveste came on with La Plaza, it was still a fairly new institution.
“We were still trying to find our footing and see what our place was in the community. That’s where I really focused on when I got here,” Echeveste said.
“We really wanted to make La Plaza more of a community hub. … We have a very beautiful facility here that was underutilized, so we wanted to make use of the property.”
Before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 200 events, including talks and film screenings, took place at La Plaza. During the pandemic, La Plaza offered virtual content. It’s ramping up once again for in-person events.
“We’ve really seen that as a way to expand our reach and our audience,” Echeveste said about virtual events.
“Now, we are reaching even larger numbers of people, and we are reaching them all over the country and in some cases all over the world, too.”
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main Street, Los Angeles
Noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays