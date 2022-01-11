The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts is sending out a casting call for students interested in enrolling as freshmen and sophomores.
The deadline is Friday, Jan. 14. Interested students must be enrolling as freshmen or sophomores in the 2022-23 school year and apply for acceptance into one of LACHSA’s five arts departments: cinematic arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. Students may apply to up to two departments. A 2.0 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 grading period is required.
“We continue to reach out to students who represent Los Angeles County across the diaspora, in all areas of socioeconomic and cultural diversity,” Principal John Lawler said. “Our students are thoroughly prepared to perform by professionals who represent a wealth of cultures and have excelled in their respective fields. LACHSA enjoys high graduation rates, and many of our students have gone on to national acclaim.”
Ranked last year as the No. 1 arts high school in the United States by niche.com, LACHSA combines college-preparatory academic instruction with conservatory-style training in the visual and performing arts. It has the only high school-based opera company as recognized by Opera America. The school is located on California State University-Los Angeles’ campus and has its own performance theater, Caroline’s Loft.
A modified admissions process was developed to promote a pool of applicants from diverse backgrounds, training and experience. The new process was reviewed by LACHSA’s Latinx and Equity & Inclusion task forces, which involve nonprofit organizations, educators, local leaders and community advocates. For example, LACHSA’s Music Department no longer requires students to audition with classical pieces and now allows them to perform any genre of music.
In November, LACHSA students from four of the disciplines gained national attention when the 5-minute video they created for Hamilton producer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick…boom” aired on Netflix platforms in conjunction with the national premiere.
The tuition-free public school offers aspiring young artists from across Los Angeles County the chance to learn, grow and pursue their passions. The school day runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with emphasis on the student’s particular arts discipline.
“We know many student portfolios may be a bit sparse due to classrooms having to pivot in response to the pandemic and live performances going virtual,” Lawler said. “We don’t want that to deter students from applying. We understand that and take in to account the students’ potential to thrive.”
Students meeting admissions criteria are invited to participate in auditions or portfolio reviews to be held in March. Virtual school tours, student panels and application/audition informational sessions are being offered.
To learn more and to apply, visit the LACHSA website at lachsa.net/apply. To view current student work and upcoming performances, visit the LACHSA Box Office at lachsa.net/boxoffice.