LAPD use-of-force policies will be immediately reviewed because of an increase in officer-involved shootings, the Board of Police Commissioners president said during a Jan. 13 press conference.
William Briggs II joined Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, District 7, and LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore to speak about LA crime in 2021 and initiatives for 2022.
An LAPD report documents that officer-involved shootings rose from 27 incidents in 2020 to 37 in 2021, with 18 fatalities by the end of year.
“The year-over-year increase was made up entirely of incidents which involved individuals armed with weapons other than firearms,” the report reads. “More than half of the officer-involved shooting incidents involved individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, while a quarter of the incidents involved a person experiencing homelessness.”
The most recent officer-involved shooting was Dec. 23 when LAPD was dispatched to a North Hollywood clothing store where suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, was assaulting customers with a bike lock. An LAPD officer, who has not been identified, opened fire on Lopez, striking him. A stray bullet hit 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta in a dressing room. Elena-Lopez and Orellana-Peralta were pronounced dead at the scene.
“The fact that most people in these (officer-involved shooting) incidents did not have guns have led us to work with our commission, city council and chief to put fresh eyes on what we are doing,” Garcetti said at the press conference.
“I’ve asked the leadership of our commission and in the department to closely re-examine our use-of-force policies, to honestly evaluate existing reforms and to be candid in identifying to address problems that remain.”
The mayor outlined two other actions. The first, Garcetti said, is to “ensure and expand transparency and accountability,” which includes a full accounting of Orellana-Peralta’s death, and a report from the inspector general, an independent civilian oversight of policing meant to promote impartiality in police actions.
The LAPD’s last action is “scenario-based training” to provide officers with more experience when dedicated to incidents not involving firearms or incidents involving mental illness, he said.
“The increased number of officer-involved shootings is of concern to not only Angelenos, the department, but also the commission,” Briggs said before elaborating on the use-of-force policy review.
“The review will include dialogue from community members, organizations and other law enforcement agencies to further balance the need for police response and community trust. After this, the Board of Police Commissioners will consider new policies designed to preserve life.”
Briggs highlighted recommendations adopted by LAPD from After-Action reports after the 2020 civil unrest throughout the city following George Floyd’s death.
“Some of those recommendations have been implemented already with regard to less-lethal force. Some of those recommendations include more training for officers so they know about crowd control and they know when to use less-lethal force when there is no imminent danger,” Briggs said.
The 2021 LAPD crime report also addressed a hot-button issue: increasing the number of officers in the coming year. The report notes a decrease in the department’s police force — from 9,804 sworn personnel in 2020 to 9,561 in 2021 — “due to budget constraints and a hiring freeze,” with plans of focusing on recruitment.
Amid activists’ calls to defund the police, the report mentions a commitment in 2022 “to focus every available resource to field operations and visible patrols while staffing critical support functions such as training, recruitment and our accountability systems.”
“It’s a combination of what level we need versus what we can afford. We want to restore at least back to levels that were authorized in this budget, and we are well under that. … I want us to be at a level to meet the challenges that we have, and we need more officers to do that,” Garcetti said.
Garcetti’s budget for 2021-22 earmarks $3 billion for the LAPD. The mayor also mentioned he has authorized LAPD for expedited hiring of future sworn personnel candidates.
“We need policing and a sufficient number of officers so they have time to work in our communities and build relationships,” Moore said.
Moore argued that having more officers, while utilizing programs like Community Safety Partnership — a collaboration between the CSP Bureau and the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles to place officers in neighborhoods long term to strengthen community ties to law enforcement and lower crime rates — is ultimately necessary for improving trust between police officers and the public while lowering crime.
“What is critically important is, when we look at the instances of gun violence and police involvement in that, what can we do to change our numbers and how can we lead in American policing to eliminate these increases (in officer-involved shootings). … The ideal number for officer-involved shootings is zero,” Moore said.