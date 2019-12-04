It’s the final week to submit comments for a proposed 8-mile bicycle and pedestrian path that would connect Elysian Valley and Maywood through Downtown Los Angeles.
The final day to submit comments for the Los Angeles River Path Project is Friday, Dec. 6. The comments will be gathered, documented and included in the official scoping report. The scoping comments will help inform the draft EIR, which is anticipated to be released in 2021. During a series of community meetings last month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed three alternative proposals for the path, each with different river crossings and elevations.
The project is expected to cost $365 million and is funded through Measure M. Construction is not expected to begin until 2023, with a completion date of 2027. The current phase of the project, the environmental clearance and design phases, will likely wrap up in 2020 before final designs are revealed.
Community members can submit comments via email at lariverpath@metro.net or online at metro.net/lariverpath.
