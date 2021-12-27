LAUSD employees, parents and supporting activists gather in front of the district headquarters for weekly protests rejecting its employee vaccine mandate.
California Educators for Medical Freedom, a nonpartisan coalition of district employees and supporters advocating for the right to choose inoculation, began gathering every Tuesday in front of the LAUSD building on Beaudry Avenue, after the district’s vaccine mandate for its employees announcement in August.
Soni Lloyd, co-founder of CEMF and an LAUSD economics and history teacher of 19 years, said medical freedom means “informed consent. It’s a simple international precedent that every person has the right to choose the medical procedures that they participate in. Medicine and mandates don’t go hand in hand.”
Lloyd said that the issue of a mandatory vaccination, for anyone, transcends political standings and that bodily autonomy is a worldwide concern. “It does bring a lot of differing partisans together, but that’s just the nature of the issue, that people have natural rights,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd, who teaches an online class with LAUSD due to a religious exemption from receiving the vaccine, said he understands getting the vaccine “is the easy way out.” After speaking with other employees who share similar opinions about the mandate, “we decided it was important enough to take a stand on this. … Sometimes in life, there’s risk involved,” he said.
Though it is unclear exactly how many LAUSD employees remain on unpaid leave, close to 500 employees were terminated on Dec. 8 per a school board meeting, according to published reports.
The district’s vaccine requirement says all LAUSD employees must have received one dose of their vaccine by October and their second dose by November or face disciplinary action, such as being placed on unpaid leave or separation from LAUSD.
Lloyd highlighted human fallibility on the topic of vaccine manufactures and an underlying mistrust of the safety of the vaccines. He highlighted a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its baby powder containing traces asbestos and causing cancer, and Pfizer having a history of large criminal fines related to misleading marketing.
“You have to consider the source,” Lloyd said. “To me it’s not just this vaccine or that vaccine, I think that this whole thing is rushed.”
Though Lloyd brought up many points maintaining a position rooted in skepticism against corporate entities, their motives and the safety of their vaccines, he said, primarily, it’s about a person’s right to choose a vaccination.
Lawrence Sanchez, co-founder of CEMF and a two-year substitute LAUSD teacher, focused more on the district’s mandate itself and “the moral coercion to submit to medical interventions that we don’t feel is justified,” he said.
“There’s a lot on the line. It’s our livelihood, and it comes down to our core beliefs (of bodily autonomy),” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said the decision to not get vaccinated and risk disciplinary action from the district has put many employees at a standstill and questioning the right of “entities, such as a school district or state, who are trying to tell people what is in their best interest” requires some sacrifice.
Though Sanchez was more reserved on the topic of COVID-19 vaccines and the reasons, outside of the right to choose inoculation, for being unvaccinated, he said, “There are a lot of questions about these vaccines that are technically in emergency use authorization. Technically, the trial periods are not done and will not be done for a few years. Whenever there’s risk with any kind of medical intervention, people should have a choice.”
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved under the emergency use authorization, which allows the FDA to authorize unapproved medical products or their uses “in an emergency to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threat agents when certain criteria are met, including there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives.”
The path to an emergency use authorization undergoes evaluations from FDA scientists and physicians to “determine whether the available safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data support authorization,” according to the FDA’s list of procedural steps for it.
Sanchez said that CEMF filed a lawsuit with Health Freedom Defense Fund, a Wyoming nonprofit seeking to rectify health injustice through education and legal challenges. The lawsuit against LAUSD was filed in November and alleges the district’s lack of justification for authorizing a vaccine mandate and argues that the plaintiffs in the case have been stripped of their personal autonomy and bodily integrity.
Ian Jameson, founder of Los Angeles Leftists for Choice and Unity, is an activist who attends the weekly CEMF rallies and is an active supporter of bodily autonomy when it comes to a right to choose being vaccinated.
Jameson, who can be seen wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt at every anti-vaccine mandate protest he attends, said his apparel decision is intentional and coincides with the message of his newly founded group.
“The pharma-owned and so-called liberal media have made (vaccines and anything dealing with vaccines) a political issue, and it is not. It’s a nonpartisan issue,” he said. “Anyone who objects to the vaccines or points to vaccine adverse reporting are dismissed as right-wing conspiracy theorists. I am not right wing.”
Jameson’s intention of combatting the narrative that skepticism for COVID-19 vaccines is a political issue, but more so a right-wing issue, also stems from a belief that “this is a lethally and tragic instance where liberals are doing a 180 on responsible skepticism of corporate America,” he said.
Jameson said his reasons for continuing to protest vaccines and mandates has to do with entities like LAUSD authorizing mandates requiring vaccination but ultimately being against COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general.
“When all of this COVID stuff ends, I do not want to go back to what was normal prior to COVID, because what was normal was not medical freedom. Medical freedom means that the government has no right to interfere with your private medical decisions,” he said.
Jameson pointed to areas around the world with high COVID-19 vaccination populations like Gibraltar, a British territory in the south of Spain, saying that the vaccines are linked to high death rates in those areas.
“The vaccines are killing people at alarming rates. … None of the vaccines have full FDA approval. The death and injury rates are unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said.
Though deaths of fully vaccinated individuals in areas around the world happen, especially in the case of Gibraltar, where many of the deaths were of individuals 70 years old or older, there is no confirmed evidence of those deaths being linked to the vaccine.
About bodily autonomy and medical freedom, regarding the reason for the CEMF rallies in front of the district’s headquarters, Jameson said, “As far as me being out here, it’s a twofold purpose. One, the government has no right to tell teachers or anyone else what to do with their bodies in terms of injecting these lethal and sometimes dangerous things called COVID-19 vaccines into their body. Two, it’s an anti-vaccine thing.”
Jameson said he is skeptical of the studies conducted on the safety of the vaccines, especially COVID-19 vaccines, where long-term data is unavailable. Jameson acknowledged that he believes many of the studies are polluted with lurking agendas from the pharmaceutical industry.