The Downtown community can hear the latest and share their thoughts on a proposed rail line that would link the Central City with southeast Los Angeles County this week. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be holding a series of community meetings concerning the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor with general updates and new information on the schedule.
The Downtown event is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Little Tokyo. The proposed 19-mile light-rail line would link Artesia to a to-be-determined end point in Downtown Los Angeles. Currently the plan has the West Santa Ana Branch passing through the Arts District, with options to go north, through Little Tokyo to Union Station, or west through the Fashion District into the Financial District.
Metro had previously indicated it would break ground on the line in 2022 and have it completed by the 2028 Olympic Games. More information is at thesource.metro.net.