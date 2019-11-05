The Arts District’s At Mateo project has experienced a shake up. The office and retail campus is losing one of its main tenants, meal replacement beverage company Soylent, with another company opting to gobble up the leftover space. Last month Soylent announced that it is leaving its 29,000-square-foot offices for 14,000 square feet to the southwest at Row DTLA.
It’s undetermined when they will move into the new space. Its former home will be taken over by Spotify, which is expanding its footprint at the 550 S. Mateo St. facility. Meanwhile, the University of Southern California’s Roski School of Art and Design, which currently occupies 15,000 square feet at At Mateo, have leased up an additional 10,000 square feet.
The new space will house the school’s entire graduate programming. The school expects to take over the new space in January 2020, and the additional area will see the Roski School host art exhibitions.