Los Angeles Public Library will offer limited in-person services at about half of its locations on May 3.
“We’ve been putting a lot of work into planning this reopening,” said Joyce Cooper, interim director of branch library services
“We are really happy to finally be back in our buildings and to be able to provide a public service to our patrons again.”
That day, officials will begin their phased reopening of 38 libraries — including the Central Library — across the city. In addition to the Central Library, the Echo Park, Pico Union and Robert Louis Stevenson branches will also be open Monday. All other branches Downtown will not reopen on May 3.
“Libraries are the civic and cultural heartbeat of our communities, and a lifeline for Angelenos,” Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter. “Our next phase in reopening our library doors is a crucial marker on our road to recovery — expanding access to learning, literacy and resources for all our residents.”
The services provided may include quick browsing for up to one hour, computer access for one hour at all branches except Central Library, pickup of holds, and mobile printing orders. Here is a list of services listed for the four locations reopening around Downtown:
• Central Library: browse and borrow, Library To Go, public computers, wireless printing.
• Echo Park: browse and borrow, wireless printing.
• Pico Union: browse and borrow, public computers, wireless printing.
• Robert Louis Stevenson: browse and borrow, public computers, wireless printing.
Last March, all 86 Los Angeles County libraries — including the 73 in LA city — closed following state restrictions aimed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Just like many other businesses, libraries predominantly went online with e-books, streaming services, and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines. Libraries also expanded their Library To Go services, allowing people to pick up reserved materials outside the library.
“It’s been very challenging for libraries because we are a public service model-based organization,” Cooper said. “To not have a public to serve in person has been very difficult for us. But I think we’ve managed to transition to Bristol services much better than I expected.”
These services will continue during the reopening.
Libraries will continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, and capacity will be determined at each library. Patrons, even those who are fully vaccinated, must wear a face covering and must maintain social distancing to people outside of their party.
The Central Library will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other regional and branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, they will be open from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Hopefully, LA residents will be very happy with the progress of our reopening,” Cooper said with a bit of excitement in her voice. “We know that they would love us to be 100% back to normal, but all we ask is that they be a little patient with us and we will get there eventually.”