Little Tokyo Service Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with a virtual gala on October 10 that featured musical performances and a silent auction.
The event attracted over 1,200 unique online viewers and raised more than $350,000 through sponsorships, donations and silent auction bids. The gala video is still available to watch at ltsc.org.
“We extend our deepest appreciation to our supporters, board members and staff for making the gala a huge success,” said Erich Nakano, LTSC executive director.
“It’s very important that we have this kind of support. It allows us to be responsive in supporting individuals and families in need while promoting the equitable development of ethnic communities and their rich cultural heritage.”
The gala’s theme, “Better Together,” celebrated the spirit of collaboration that strengthens the organization’s work. LTSC honored two essential community members: Alan Nishio and Supervisor Hilda Solis.
Nishio is a longtime educator, community activist and LTSC board member whose tireless dedication has impacted many lives. Solis is the Los Angeles County supervisor for the First District and was recognized for her crucial support of LTSC programs, especially the Terasaki Budokan. LTSC also presented a special tribute to the late Dean Matsubayashi, the former executive director, whose wit and wisdom continue to inspire LTSC’s work.
Celebrities Tamlyn Tomita, Keiko Agena and chef Roy Choi all recorded messages of support for LTSC. Musical acts June Kuramoto of Hiroshima, Point Lobo aka Miles Senzaki and Andrew Figueroa Chiang provided entertainment for the evening. The event also included a sneak peek of the Terasaki Budokan, the newly built multiuse recreational center in the heart of Little Tokyo and Downtown Los Angeles.
Little Tokyo Service Center is a social service and community development organization that has been creating positive change for the people and places in Southern California for 40 years. Starting with its home in Little Tokyo, LTSC preserves and strengthens the unique ethnic communities of the region, where people, culture and collective future matter.