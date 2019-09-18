Dean Matsubayashi, executive director of the Little Tokyo Service Center, died on Sept. 4 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 49.
Matsubayashi took over as executive director of the organization in 2012, which provides social services and lobbying for the neighborhood. He recently worked to secure funds for the organization’s Terasaki Budokan, a community recreation and events center currently under construction at 237 S. Los Angeles St. Matsubayashi is survived by his wife and two children.
A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. First St.