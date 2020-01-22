Concert and events promoter Live Nation will handle operations at Downtown’s Belasco Theater. The company announced the deal on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for a long-term lease of the space at 1050 S. Hill St. (terms were not disclosed). The six-story, 1,300-person space originally opened in 1926.
“With the addition of The Belasco, we now have the premier portfolio of clubs and theaters in Los Angeles, giving an artist the ability to grow from 200 capacity up to 4,000 capacity in a variety of unique and historical venues,” Ben Weeden, COO of Live Nation Clubs & Theaters division said in a prepared statement. “The Belasco is a beloved venue, and we’re excited to be able to continue its remarkable history in 2020 and fulfill its modern potential.”
Last year, Live Nation purchased Spaceland Presents, which included the Downtown venue Regent Theater and other popular Los Angeles venues like the Echoplex in Echo Park.