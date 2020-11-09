Alex Valente of High Street Residential is such a believer in his company’s newest development that he’s moving into it.
The senior vice president is planning to reside with his fiancée at Llewellyn, a 318-unit apartment community in Mission Junction on the eastern edge of Chinatown.
Located at 1101 N. Main Street at the intersection of its namesake, Llewellyn Street, the new complex features generous two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio apartments with enviable amenities. The unit mix also includes 15 spacious ground-floor units with individual entrances and direct access to private outdoor patios. Llewellyn started pre-leasing in October and will open for residents in January.
“We’re super excited about it,” Valente said. “It’s so funny. I love our branding team—the logo, the history of the site and the name all feel connected to each other.
“The neighborhood seems to love the project. We spent seven, eight years now in Chinatown on this project and another project. We’re maniacal about being in front of people and getting community input.”
Valente said he believes the area is the “coolest undiscovered gem of LA right now.”
He said, for example, the property meets Los Angeles State Historic Park.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s green. It’s kept up. It’s beloved by the neighborhood. It’s usually programmed (with events). There are movies, arts and craft fairs and whatnot. This is for people who want to be next to the park. Because of specific zoning, breweries and wineries are right on the park. Also, this area of Downtown allows you to sell retail and do light manufacturing, which is really hard to find in LA without a major variance with the city.”
Llewellyn spans a full city block and consists of two-bedroom residences, caters to a variety of renters, including those who share the cost of living with a roommate, professionals and creatives who work remotely and need a private home office, and young families.
Tailored amenities accommodate professional and leisure activities and include a 1,700-square-foot co-lab workspace; two expansive rooftop decks with mountain and cityscape views; three communal courtyards; a heated pool and spa; multiple indoor/outdoor entertaining spaces with fire pits and barbecue grills; an outdoor children’s play area; a double-height fitness center; a dog spa; a bike service room and a soundproof “jam” room.
“You don’t want folks practicing in their apartment,” he said. “It’s a dedicated room where people can let loose and record something or practice. We just love that we’re removed from Downtown but still in Downtown. It’s a weird suburban/urban mix. Residents can walk across the street to breweries and a park—all within 50 feet.”
Pricing for studios starts at $2,125, one bedroom at $2,375 and two bedrooms at $3,250.
Valente said the complex has 50,000 square feet of amenity space, with almost all of it outside. Each courtyard has a different personality—the first is Zen with a water element; the second one has a pool and Jacuzzi clubhouse; and the third has outdoor barbecues, a movie area and an outdoor children’s element.
“Folks with young families who are not ready to buy a house can hang out in these courtyards, which are geared around community and family with a friendly environment,” he said.
Llewellyn derives its name from historic metal-making firm Llewellyn Iron Works, which supplied much of the steel that built early Los Angeles, including the ironwork inside the Bradbury Building, a National Historic Landmark. The area surrounding Llewellyn is preceded by a rich industrial history that began with the construction of LA’s first transcontinental railroad station in the 1880s. This subsect of Chinatown, known as Mission Junction, is home to some of the city’s oldest warehouses that have since been repurposed as creative spaces.
Llewellyn is two blocks from the Chinatown Metro Gold Line Station, which links Union Station to Chinatown, Lincoln Heights, Pasadena and a planned extension to Montclair by 2026.
Llewellyn is two years in the making. High Street Residential broke ground on the seven-story building in May 2019. Building features include a hospital-grade MERV-15 air filtration system, antimicrobial furniture coverings, thoughtfully spaced seating arrangements in common areas and a dedicated package room.
Llewellyn started pre-leasing recently with a 500-person interest list and one leasing agent, Valente said. “We’re moving through (the interest list). We’re 5% preleased, which is nice, and we’ve only been going a week.”
Valente is looking forward to moving in.
“We think it’s going to be terrific for those who want a home office,” he said. “My fiancée and I are moving in there. It’s just the two of us in a two-bedroom. We’re going to sleep in one bedroom and then I’ll work in the other room—and we’ll keep a little bit of extra closet space for our clothes.”
For more information visit llewellyn.la.