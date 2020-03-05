Another social club has its eyes set on Downtown Los Angeles. The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club, based out of London, plans to open a satellite location in the Arts District this fall. It will be their first location outside of London. The Arts District space will be totaling in at 30,000-square-foot. Located at 1580 Industrial St., the location will feature similar amenities to their London location, such as a full-service restaurant, a bar and lounge, an event space and a barber shop.
A motorcycle club wouldn’t be a motorcycle club without the bikes, so there will also be bikes on display, many for sale. While many of the social clubs that have opened in Downtown Los Angeles have been members only, the Bike Shed is open to the public, with memberships available for a soon-to-be announced price.
Membership gives access to invite-only dinners and other events. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.