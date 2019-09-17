After a little more than a year and a half on the job, Simon Woods is out as the head of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The L.A. Phil announced that Woods tendered his resignation from his role as CEO via a press release on Monday, Sept. 16. The notice comes a week before the Phil's new season begins.
“The Los Angeles Philharmonic is an extraordinary organization in every respect. It has been my complete honor to lead it for almost two years. However, after a great deal of reflection, I have concluded that my hopes and aspirations lie elsewhere, and as a result, I have tendered my resignation,” Woods said in a prepared statement. “I wish Gustavo, the musicians, the staff, the Board and everyone associated with this organization all the very best as it commences its second century.”
Woods took over as CEO in January 2018, coming from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra to replace Deborah Borda. He led the organization through its recent 2018-2019 centennial season, which included a season-long slate of public events in and around Downtown including the projection of artwork onto Walt Disney Concert Hall last September and a citywide CicLAvia event from the Concert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl.
No replacement has been named; L.A. Phil Board Chair Jay Rasulo and Board Chair Designate Thomas L. Beckmen are serving as temporary leaders.