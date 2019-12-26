Good news for book lovers: On Friday, Dec. 13 Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Los Angeles Public Library will be ending its late fees for books, magazines, and other items. All branches, including Downtown’s three branches — Chinatown, Little Tokyo and the Financial District — will stop issuing late fees in the spring. Currently, The penalties are anywhere from 15 cents to $1 per day. Garcetti said that the move is to make the library more equitable.
“Our library is a civic and cultural treasure, and everyone in the city should be able to share in the wealth of information, enrichment, and entertainment in our collection,” Garcetti said in a prepared statement. “We are ending these fines because patrons show care and integrity in the handling of these precious materials — and nothing should stand in the way of Angelenos who want to share in all the library has to offer.”
As part of the new move, existing fines will be eliminated as well.