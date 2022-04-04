T
he Downtown Women’s Center serves homeless women in different ways, including housing, wellness and employment programs. Through MADE by DWC, women in need have a chance to receive hands-on training in a resale boutique, café and boutique gift shop, or a production studio.
The women’s center, an organization dedicated to helping homeless and formerly homeless women, has been around since 1978. The MADE by DWC social enterprise, a business with a social impact component, started in 2011.
Joe Altepeter, the women’s center’s chief social enterprise officer, said the program teaches women who are unemployed, underemployed or transitioning out of homelessness skills they can use moving forward in their careers.
The women have a chance to build on pre-existing skills or learn new skills in the different workspaces.
“We are a production studio that is engaging women in a space where they can experience their creativity. We are a resale boutique that provides opportunity for women to engage with customers and build their self-esteem. Within the café as well, when they are working with food. We have the baristas making coffee drinks. There’s this personal connection that each of them have to the work that they are doing. You see a lot of pride in that work. They take that with them and share that with others,” Altepeter said.
Through the program, homeless women are trained in different areas, such as inventory, production, manufacturing, cash handling, packaging, merchandising and customer service.
They also learn basic work skills such as interacting with a supervisor and co-workers and receive training on computers, resume-building and interviewing before they enter the program.
Madelon Wallace, division manager for the product division, said that within each workspace, women not only learn how to do the job but the reasons behind the tasks they are doing.
“When they come into the product division, which is the division I head up, they get to either work in production or work in logistics, where they are learning how to manage inventory, how to count inventory, how to rotate inventory and why it’s important. Each step of the way, they are learning the importance of what we’re doing along the way, as well as being able to understand the behind the scenes, how you ship to consumers, how you pack up the product that you sell, why packing it is important,” Wallace said.
Mentoring is an integral part of the program. Women are often paired together so they can learn from and support each other.
“There’s so much perseverance and strength that comes from this community of women who happen to be homeless. The women of DWC, the community comes with so much talent and power,” Altepeter said.
Some participants prove to be natural leaders and help others in the program to learn and grow.
“I would say that each person’s leadership looks and feels different. That’s one of the things that I really appreciate. They make it their own. I feel like whenever someone is taking a leadership role, and it’s more true to who they are and their nature, it means more to the people that they are giving it to,” Harris said.
MADE by DWC’s home and gift collection features handmade soaps, candles, bath salts, stationery and journals, which are made by the women in the program. The journals also feature artwork from participants.
The products are sold at the program’s boutiques, through the program’s website, at local retailers through wholesale accounts, and at pop-up shopping events.
Often, MADE by DWC will bring back graduates who are entrepreneurs, such as Vena Lewis, for its pop-up events.
Lewis runs a leather goods company called Vena Vena Handcrafted, which makes items such as bags, wallets and coasters. They are available online through venavena.com.
Lewis had been looking for a new direction after being in an accounting job, which she left after dealing with sexual harassment and unethical practices from her boss.
She had been sewing since she was in high school, when she made swimsuits, prom dresses and tennis skirts, and decided to turn the skill into her new career.
Through her company, she tries to give back to others. She recently worked with an organization that helps human trafficking and abuse victims.
She said after her experience with DWC, she felt a responsibility to help others in any way she can.
“Just the capacity to give, be more compassionate and pay it forward, if you will, it’s like tenfold. It’s like your eyes are open to the needs of others more so than ever. You feel a sense of responsibility, given the fact that you have been afforded an opportunity to be housed, to be employed, to be able to have that lunch, to get that counseling, to get that outfit for that interview,” Lewis said.
While in the job training program, Lewis worked in production making soaps, candles and bath soaps.
She learned valuable skills that have been helpful in running her own business.
“I learned about professionalism, how to do quality checks on products, marketing products, customer service, shipping, all those things that you need to make a business run,” Lewis said.
Taking part in pop-ups for DWC helped Lewis to learn how to interact with customers, especially in discussing products in greater detail.
She felt like she evolved personally and professionally while in the program.
“Now, I realize there is no limit. It opened up my eyes to possibilities that I would only dream of,” Lewis said.
The job training program works with other programs within the center to help women have a better chance of getting out of homeless and leading successful lives.
“It’s more of that holistic approach to supporting the women in the job training program. It’s working with their physical health, their mental health, their housing issues, basic needs, which includes three meals a day that we provide at the Downtown Women’s Center. All of those services are available to the women who are in our program,” Altepeter says.
Lewis came to DWC after she had been couch-surfing while trying to help her daughter pay for college. She knew she wouldn’t be able to afford to pay rent and loans for college at the same time.
The women’s center helped Lewis to have access to housing. She started out in a shelter, moved on to transitional housing, and now lives in an apartment in the Silverlake area.
“Once you get your housing, you can actually relax. Being in a shelter or living in a car is really traumatizing. It’s humiliating and demeaning. Once you actually get that key in your hand, you can lock the door. You have your own restroom, your own shower. Those things that I used to take for granted I no longer take for granted anymore,” Lewis said.
“That need of feeling safe, that need of being able to rest, relax and regenerate is so important to that path or moving up and moving on,” Wallace added.
Participants in the work program receive 300 hours of on-the-job training for between four to five months and are paid the city’s minimum wage.
A number of the women, including Tyana Haywood, are taking on different roles while trying to turn their lives around. An activist, artist, actress and writer, Haywood is currently attending school at Los Angeles Southwest College and taking care of her mother.
Haywood comes from a family that has faced generations of abuse, and she is trying to break that trend. Before coming to DWC, she couch-surfed and lived in her car.
Haywood said it will be important for her to use what she learns in the program to help others.
“I’m really about giving a voice to the voiceless. I’m really enamored with DWC and the mission and commitment to women. That’s what my life is and has been about, uplifting women. … Iwant to open up my own center, to help people heal from trauma,” Haywood said.
Haywood helped to put on an HIV awareness day at her school and did a podcast that highlighted people serving their community. She was part of a group of students in her college’s theater program to be honored by Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for their production of “Criminal.”
She hopes to go on to get a master’s degree in social justice and entrepreneurship and continue to help her community.
Haywood says the MADE by DWC program is inclusive of people of different backgrounds and allows participants to be themselves.
“I didn’t have to dim my light, dummy down or make myself look another way than what I am to get help and get services,” Haywood said.
“A lot of times when you are homeless, you are invisible. You have to put on this facade. It’s a lot of acting going on. It’s nice to be able to drop your hands and be who are you. … The program really works because they accept you for who you are, meet you where you are and help you to get to where you want to go,” Lewis added.
After they graduate, the women’s center works to place graduates in outside employment. Some continue on and work in the program in permanent positions afterwards.
The center also helps participants to get access to professional clothing, which they can use within the program and after they graduate.
“When they are going out to interviews, we will help them with some interview clothing. Once they get the job, we will help them with any clothing needs they have for that particular job,” Altepeter said.
More information on MADE by DWC is available at madebydwc.org.