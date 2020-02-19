A Walnut man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison last week for his part in orchestrating a $2 million armed robbery of a commercial marijuana warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles in 2018. Christopher Myung Kim, 30, was found guilty of five felonies including conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips to 168 months in prisons and a $500,000 fine.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California, Kim had worked for the Downtown warehouse for years, but left the job weeks before the robbery due to issues with his employer. He then conspired with Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Marc Antrim to conduct the raid. Kim supplied information on the warehouse and at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2018, Antrim and six other co-conspirators raided the location, making off with more than half a ton of marijuana, $600,000 in cash and money orders and other valuables.
Antrim was later arrested and pled guilty to the crimes in March 2019. Antrim will be sentenced on April 13. Five additional defendants have pled guilty since the crime and more sentencing is expected in the coming months.