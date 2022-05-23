Mayoral candidate Gina Viola is seeking to foster a brighter future for Los Angeles with an independent’s approach to the city’s crises.
Originally from Bethpage, New York, Viola has lived in LA as an adult and has since become involved in organizing around LGBTQ rights with AIDS Project Los Angeles.
“I had started losing some friends to AIDS,” Viola said. “As I got older, I just wanted to work more with youth, young girls in particular. So, I joined an organization, Girls and Gangs, and through that realized we had a lot of work to do in terms of racial and social justice. And that eventually brought me to White People 4 Black Lives.”
With Girls and Gangs, Viola worked as a mentor for young women and later joined its board. During her time as a mentor, Viola hired several of the girls for her staffing company, Trade Show Temps.
“I was able to blend my work life and my activism life, which was very rewarding,” Viola said. “For several of the girls, it was their first job. Giving them an opportunity to work in the business-to-business sector was exciting, and several have told me it really paved the way for careers later on.”
After the shooting of Michael Brown, who was killed by Ferguson law enforcement in 2014, Viola focused on racial and social justice work. She joined the LA-based, anti-racism collective White People 4 Black Lives and attended the LAPD’s board of police commission meetings. Viola recalled that she didn’t see mayor in attendance. She said she felt there needed to be a change.
“I was just really despondent about the inequities with police killings, and I started to realize that was happening right here in my hometown,” Viola said. “I don’t think the LAPD will ever stop killing Black and brown people in our city, and I don’t think anyone is ever going to hold them accountable for it.”
As mayor, Viola would seek to redirect the city’s police budget into resources that address housing, health care, social programs and community-led emergency response teams.
“A budget is a moral document and reflective of our values. … The LAPD’s budget has increased 52% in the last 10 years,” Viola said. “No other line item, including houselessness, has seen that kind of increase. And what have we gotten to show for it?
“I would like to alert folks to what I think is the most pressing issue, which is the atrocious decline of the Black population in Los Angeles. In the year 2000, we had almost 1 million Black people living in the city of Los Angeles, and as of the 2020 census there are less than 400,000. … Black people have been terrorized out by the LAPD, choked out by environmental racism, and priced out by gentrification. And this to me should be at the forefront of what’s coming out of everyone’s mouth.”
Viola said limiting residents’ interactions with the police would benefit everyone, particularly the homeless community, and a reduction of officers would free up funds for social services and education.
Viola said she also believes that different public safety situations require different responses. For example, a person experiencing a mental health episode should be seen by an unarmed mental health professional instead of an armed officer.
“I’ve been in police commission meetings where I’ve even heard the police say, ‘We don’t want to be the houseless outreach workers,’” Viola recalled. “We have violence prevention workers in the city now who somewhat work with police but try to work outside the police. And I think the more we can look to those folks to take care of our communities while we’re transitioning and infusing more resources and care back into those communities, the better off we’ll be.”
By shifting funds into systems of care, Viola would look to address numerous other issues impacting the city, such as housing and environmental justice.
The first step to addressing homelessness, in Viola’s eyes, is to determine that housing is a human right and that permanent, supportive public and social housing is the answer.
Viola wants to repurpose vacant buildings throughout the city to immediately serve transitional housing entirely funded by the government. She sees value in utilizing the myriad organizations that have presented the city with plans for micro and modular homes with a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen.
“That can be built for $20,000 more than what we’re paying for the tiny sheds to temporarily house people in now,” Viola explained. “Is anybody going to get wealthy on that? No, and therein lies the problem. We have so many different entities that rely on their cut of every single development that gets proposed that by the time we get to the table, we’re hearing it’s $850,000 of affordable housing. And this is outrageous.”
Viola wants to break ground on government land to construct at least 50,000 transitional units of housing and to eventually have half a million no-, low- and mixed-income affordable units across the city.
“We need a ‘housing first’ approach to houselessness, or we will continue to spin our wheels,” Viola said. “If we just continue to build FEMA tents of congregate shelters, we will never house folks coming out of this pandemic.”
In addition to reducing homelessness, Viola will fight to make LA a greener city. As mayor, she would abolish fossil fuel drilling on day one as well as approve the Sunrise Movement LA’s Green New Deal, which calls for public policy addressing climate change and the creation of high-paying jobs in clean energy industries.
“We don’t have five years to wait. We don’t have 10 years to wait,” Viola said. “These plans that are going to sunset over time are killing us, and it’s because our current politicians are beholden to the big oil money. Everybody wants their piece of the pie for as long as they can get it, but it’s a great expense to our community.
“(About) 86% of the drinking water in Watts has lead in it. How can this be in the in the wealthiest city in the wealthiest state in the wealthiest country on the planet?” Viola said. “The only reason they’re able to get away with that is because that’s in a Black and brown neighborhood. That would never be acceptable on the west side, Mid-City or Hollywood Hills.”
Viola would shut down the operations of natural gas fracking and oil drilling companies in locations like Aliso Canyon and Westchester while promoting sustainable, renewable energies instead, such as the desert wind farms generating power for the DWP.
While Viola said she believes in the importance of moving toward energy sources like wind and solar, she also wants to use that shift to help provide a stable transition of jobs from oil drilling and fracking into sectors of sustainable energy resources and create a better future for all of the city’s residents.
“I’m the abolitionist candidate running for mayor, and it’s not just about shutting down a police department; it’s about building new systems of care, resources and connection for our community,” Viola said. “We are not well as a city, and if we redirect our funds, because there are tons and tons of funds to be redirected into systems of care, we will start to thrive again as a community. When the most vulnerable among us are well, we are all well.”
Gina Viola for Mayor
WHEN: The 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election is Nov. 8,
with its top-two primary on June 7
INFO: ginaforla.com