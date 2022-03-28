Born and raised in the Venice/Fairfax area of Los Angeles, Rep. Karen Bass joins the race for mayor of LA with over a decade of experience in state and federal offices and a love for the city and its people.
Bass became interested in community activism while watching the civil rights movement on TV with her father. Their strength encouraged her to dedicate her life to continuing their work.
“It was a time of great activism in the world and also in the United States, so I grew up with an international perspective that made me very interested in the world,” Bass explained.
Bass defines herself as a Democrat and an activist who founded the Community Coalition, a nationally lauded social justice organization in South LA that empowers African American and Latino communities across generations to address substance abuse, poverty and crime.
She has also represented the city of Los Angeles in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., for more than 14 years, where she served as assembly speaker during one of the worst economic crises in California history.
“I would come into this position with deep ties on the federal level, on the state level, on the county level and on the city level, and you need all of the above to assist the city,” Bass said. “The city’s most pressing problems have been at the forefront of issues I’ve been working on for the last several decades and making progress significantly in the different areas I worked.”
During her time at California State Assembly, the state fast-tracked economic stimulus legislation that aided Californians affected by the national economic crisis, jump-started billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, passed legislation to make health care more accessible and affordable for Californians, and pushed efforts to improve California’s child welfare system, a mission that Bass has continued to pursue as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a congressmember, Bass not only describes her proudest achievements as the work she’s done toward child welfare, but also toward local hire in Los Angeles, COVID-19 response and the Strengthening of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, a trade agreement between the United States and Africa.
As mayor, Bass will look to make a lasting impact on what she sees as the most pressing issues facing Angelenos, namely homelessness and public safety, which she strongly believes cannot be seen as two separate issues.
“The crisis, which I would call an emergency with the 40,000 unhoused Angelenos, has been a problem for a long time, and I’ve been working directly and indirectly on these issues for the last three decades, but over the last year to two years the problem has really exploded into what I believe is a public health and a public safety emergency,” Bass said.
She said she believes that to significantly impact the crisis, the city of Los Angeles should not only focus on housing the unhoused but addressing why they are unhoused to begin with, particularly regarding health-related reasons such chronic illness, substance abuse or mental health.
“I want to pull the city together to address the crisis and for the unhoused to not be viewed as a monolith, because people are on those streets for a variety of reasons, and there needs to be specific strategies for the different categories of people that are unhoused,” Bass explained.
“I think all of the candidates feel that the next mayor needs to declare a state of emergency, and I would agree to that, too, but I think that we need to do more.”
Bass insists that it takes too much time to build affordable, temporary or permanent supportive housing and will continue to help encourage the federal government to waive regulations relating to HUD or the Veterans Administration during her time in Congress.
Alongside homelessness, Bass will look to address crime and public safety as mayor by finding ways to get police on the street faster and by analyzing ways in which the police address different communities.
“Different neighborhoods have been clear that they want to see an increased police presence because they do not feel safe,” Bass said. “Not every neighborhood wants that, but for those neighborhoods that do I want to get police on the streets as fast as possible. And I think the best way to do that is to hire civilians and hire new officers at the same time.”
After leading an effort on police reform in Congress, Bass has seen two different styles of policing emerge in Los Angeles that she refers to as “guardian” and “warrior” styles.
“With guardian-style policing, I think it’s pretty evident what that means,” Bass explained. “But when it comes to South, Central and East LA in some neighborhoods, police act more like warriors and in some instances treat entire neighborhoods as though they’re suspects.”
After Los Angeles saw an almost 4% increase in violent crime in 2021 compared to 2020, with the city experiencing its highest number of homicides in nearly 15 years, Bass calls for a behavioral shift in how police respond to communities of differing crime rates and hopes that this shift could put the city on a brighter path where there is less animosity between officers and neighborhoods with a history of crime.
In light of the pandemic, Bass has taken a dual-option approach to her COVID-19 response depending on the status of the virus’ spread by the end of the election.
“If it’s behind us, I would want to have a strategic plan and strategy for how we would respond to the next pandemic very early in my administration, and that would involve stockpiling PPE, having outreach strategies for communities that are going to be disproportionately impacted, and establishing a reserve fund to help health and economic impacts,” Bass said. “It would also involve solidifying a strategy with the county, the state and the federal government.”
If COVID-19 is still impacting Los Angeles by the end of the election, Bass plans to utilize access as many state and federal resources as possible as well as create a targeted strategy for vaccines and testing in communities where access to testing and vaccine rates are low.
“In both scenarios, whether COVID has passed us or we’re still in COVID, I would be led by science,” Bass said. “And I do have a medical background, so I follow science naturally.”
In addition to monitoring the physical health of the city, Bass wants to help small businesses that have been financially devastated over the past two years by fighting for federal support and linking financial aid with online resources such as technical assistance workshops.
“People tell me that they didn’t get the resources that were there, and what I think is going to happen in Congress before the year’s over is that we will pass another aid package,” Bass said. “I would be very proactive in pursuing that money and linking that with businesses that have been negative. It’s just not enough sometimes to give somebody a website and say, ‘Good luck.’”
From homelessness and public safety to COVID-19 response and economic recovery, Bass is looking to address a plethora of pressing issues impacting communities across Los Angeles today, but insists that many of these problems stem from one root cause: income inequality.
Through lessening the gap between the rich and the poor within LA by bringing in better-paying jobs and more effective public transportation, Bass hopes to fight against the core manifestation of many of the city’s burdens during her time in the mayoral office.
“I’m a lifetime Angelena, and I also have spent a good part of my adult life building coalitions and collaborations across geography, ideology, race, class and gender,” Bass said. “In everything I would do as mayor, that is going to be at the forefront of my thinking.”
The 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on Nov. 8, while the top-two primary will take place on June 7.
