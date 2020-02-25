For the first time in 15 years, Downtown Los Angeles will have a new person at the helm of Council District 14.
On March 3, Downtown voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes for one of five candidates, former state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, board president of the refugee-focused nonprofit Miry’s List and the former Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Vice President Cyndi Otteson, former Los Angeles Unified School District President Mónica Garcia, high school counselor Raquel Zamora and nonprofit executive John Jimenez.
Council District 14, which contains about 250,000 residents, holds Downtown, as well as Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, El Sereno and other neighborhood pockets.
If no candidate receives the majority of the vote, the two top vote getters will faceoff in a run-off election on Nov. 3.
Kevin de León is, on paper, the most experienced of the candidates vying for the council seat. He served four years in the California State Assembly representing the 45th District starting in 2006 and spent 2010-2018 in the California State Senate, serving four of those as the body’s leader, the first Latino to do so in 138 years. In 2018 he ran an unsuccessful race against incumbent Diane Feinstein for the U.S. Senate, campaigning as a more progressive alternative to Feinstein, earning 45% of the vote.
Campaigning for the City Council seat, he has heavily advocated for using prefabricated modular housing units to help address the homelessness crisis. De Leon has also made transportation and green technology a pillar of his campaign, pushing for electric buses, including a dedicated one along Broadway, and expanding eco friendly options like bikes and scooters in the district.
De Leon was born in Los Angeles but grew up in San Diego. Prior to his work in state government he worked as a labor organizer with the California Teachers Association. Currently he is a professor at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.
A nonprofit executive by day, John Jimenez works in educational programs in East Los Angeles. He previously ran for the City Council seat in 2007 against Huizar, earning just 4.6% of the vote.
Jimenez has emphasized his status as a grassroots candidate, framing himself as separate from what he characterizes as a corrupt political system at City Hall. He has called for an investigation into the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and has proposed expanding rent stabilization programs.
Jimenez hails from Boyle Heights and co-founded the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council.
Cyndi Otteson currently works as an advertising executive. Previously, she was vice president of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council. She also co-founded Miry’s List, a nonprofit focused on refugee resettlement, and serves as board president for the group.
A parent, Otteson has emphasized the need to make the district more accessible and helpful to families, with new schools and parks. Regarding homelessness, she has called for a compassionate approach, expanding bridge housing and a safe parking program. On affordability she has called for creating a public bank that would help Angelenos with first and last-month’s rent, as well as implementing a vacancy tax.
Otteson was born in Downtown. She previously lived in the area between Little Tokyo and the Arts District before moving to Eagle Rock.
Mónica Garcia currently serves as the representative of District 2 on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, having been elected to the position in 2006. She served as Board President for six years, and in her time since joining the board helped organize Measure Q, a $7 billion school bond that voters passed in 2008. Prior to joining the LAUSD Board, she worked as chief of staff for then-board member and current CD14 Councilman Huizar.
Given her background, her platform is heavily focused on education, calling for more schools and long-term infrastructure to support families and kids in the district. In addressing homelessness, she has called for decentralizing Skid Row and adding more workforce housing.
She grew up in East Los Angeles and volunteered at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and has a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.
Raquel Zamora is a longtime Los Angeles Unified School District teacher, counselor, social worker and small business owner seeking to replace Huizar as the representative for Council District 14.
Zamora notes homelessness and housing affordability as two of her top issues and said that she is in favor of ensuring that most of the new affordable housing is not confined to one council district.
Zamora is from Boyle Heights and earned her Masters of Social Work from the University of Southern California. She touts her volunteer history with the Los Angeles City Community and Family Services Commission, and as a board member of the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Boyle Heights. Zamora was born to the family that runs Zamora Bros., a popular carnitas restaurant in Boyle Heights.