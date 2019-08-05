This week, people across Downtown Los Angeles will have the opportunity to spend an evening with their local partners in law enforcement. Tuesday, Aug. 6, marks the return of the annual National Night Out, and the LAPD Central Division’s main event is taking place at Pershing Square.
The free happening, which runs from 5-9 p.m., will include a car show, food trucks and kids’ activities, in addition to the chance to meet numerous members of the local police force. This year marks the 36th annual National Night Out, which aims to strengthen bonds between communities and police across the country.
There will also be a National Night Out gathering at Union Station from 5-8 p.m. at the transit hub’s south patio. There will be LAPD equipment displays, including cars and K9 units, as well as activities including karaoke with a cop.