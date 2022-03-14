When Mike Feuer was young, he learned people — or any entity for that matter — are defined by how they handle the toughest times.
Los Angeles is no different, according to mayoral candidate and Los Angeles City Attorney Feuer.
“The city is in a tremendous crisis right now,” he said.
“It’s really important to step in when things are at their most challenging. I decided to run for mayor, given the experience I’ve had with years of successful leadership here in LA. I can make a real difference.”
Feuer is focused on tackling homelessness as the city needs “a leader, not a follower in this issue.”
“On the record, I said my first day as mayor, I would declare a state of emergency on homelessness,” he said. “Other candidates followed. I pledged to appoint a single top deputy, like an earthquake FEMA field general, who reports to me. Again, my opponents followed.
“The homeless emergency is having a tremendous impact on Downtown. I hear all the time from residents about how their quality of life and safety have suffered tremendously. I talk to property owners and investors who are describing how there is real reluctance to invest in Downtown right now because of homelessness and increasing public safety issues. After all the enormous efforts so many have undertaken to create a vibrant Downtown, we can’t let Downtown move backward.”
The answer to homelessness, he said, is not simply housing a number of people.
“It’s not a meaningful enough goal,” he said. “The city did that and the streets didn’t look better in 2021. We need to dramatically diminish street homelessness.
“We need improved street engagement strategies. We should be saying to people experiencing homelessness, ‘The street is no place for you to be. About 1,600 people experiencing homelessness died on the streets. It’s dangerous for you and for many reasons. We need public spaces safe and accessible to everybody.’”
To solve the problem, the city needs to focus on mental health and substance abuse, Feuer said. The answers are found in unused substance abuse rehab beds in the county system and in transforming what is currently an open-air asylum on the streets.
“I want to have teams on the street and increase the beds available for those they engaged with,” Feuer said. “We need to have a robust response to this emergency.”
As for public safety, Feuer said he was the first mayoral candidate to say the police force should be increased, which goes hand in hand with reforming it.
“The stores that are grappling with organized retail theft need support right now,” he said.
“We have an increase in violent crime and gun violence. We can turn this around. I’ve been one of the leaders on gun violence prevention in the nation.”
In business, he’s a strong supporter of adaptive reuse.
“During the pandemic, downtowns around the world, including in Los Angeles, have seen commercial tenants say they were changing their business model moving forward,” he said.
“I want to see, when that happens, that we rely on the existing buildings we have as a key source of housing. I want to integrate housing, including affordable housing in existing commercial buildings.”
Expanding the public transit system, outside of DTLA, is important as well. He said he is laser focused on rapidly completing the Purple Line moving west.
“Downtown’s success is tied to people getting to Downtown, and not just when it comes to their workday,” Feuer explained.
“Getting to recreation, theater and arts is difficult for so many people on the west side. Some say, ‘I don’t want to drive Downtown. It’s too complicated in the evening.’ We’re building out the subway system.
“I think there’s no question at the top of my priority list for Downtown is successfully reducing street homelessness. I’m deeply tied to that.”
Life-changing experience
Feuer was raised in San Bernardino by Jewish parents. His father was a prisoner of war to the Nazis in World War II. According to Feuer, his father barely survived that experience.
When he did, he decided to work with children as a public school educator, a role he had for 60 years.
His mother was from Boyle Heights, which Feuer called the “quintessential melting pot in Los Angeles.”
“She spoke Spanish, Russian and Yiddish,” Feuer said. “She taught us about social justice. She told me to stand up for people when they’re under attack.”
Her Japanese American friends were suddenly gone when on Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the government to incarcerate Americans because they looked like the enemy.
Feuer is “extremely proud” of his wife and kids as well. For 37 years, he has been married to California Court of Appeal Justice Gail Ruderman Feuer.
His son has an education tech startup in Boston, while his daughter is a lawyer in Los Angeles.
“What matters to me most is that they are wonderful people,” he said. “That’s what counts.”
Feuer really learned to appreciate life after a near-fatal car crash when he was running for city attorney. He was driving Downtown to the swearing in of Jackie Lacey, then the Los Angeles County district attorney.
A truck ran a red light and hit the Prius he was driving.
“The force of the impact was so great, I spun backward for another block and hit another vehicle.
“They had to use the Jaws of Life to get me out of the car. My whole left side was creamed. I had six broken ribs and a collapsed lung. I realized when people said to me that’s usually a fatal car crash, how incredibly lucky I was to be alive.
“I was in tremendous pain two and a half months before election day. I went from ICU to campaigning, which was not what my doctor recommended. I spent five days in ICU and on a Saturday I said I had to leave because on Monday, I had a huge interview.”
He said he had to grit his teeth and forge ahead.
“I knew that I was very blessed to have survived,” he said.
“On the other side, it tested me. It was incredibly painful to move, let alone campaign. You can’t display weakness. You can’t go before the voters on election day like that. That experience has deepened my sense of urgency. It made me tougher, too. I’ve never been through an experience quite like that before.”
Mike Feuer