Vaccinations in California began in late December and are on track to have all health care workers, nursing home residents, and others working and living in congregate living facilities immunized come mid-January.
However, despite the rapid pace at which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed, it is unlikely that they will be widely available until spring or early summer.
“There will be a wait, and that wait is surely an opportunity for scammers to try to sell you fake vaccines that are ineffective at best, and dangerous at worst,” said Mike Feuer, Los Angeles city attorney, in a cautionary message produced by LA Cityview.
Feuer warns against anyone who attempts to peddle the vaccine without government approval. From door-to-door salesmen to telemarketers, there are many avenues through which scammers can sell potentially dangerous fake vaccines. Particularly, the city official warns Angelenos to watch out for their elderly relatives, as they are “sadly, more easily taken advantage of.” Feuer said Angelenos awaiting the vaccine should reject any offers to have it early from unverified sources, and trust government sources for updates on administration.
“The FDA’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is certainly a promise of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Feuer in his closing remarks. “But it’ll take some time to roll it out, so be patient and don’t give away your hard-earned money for a fake vaccine that can’t help you but can hurt you.”
As of Jan. 4, phase 1A of administration, including health care workers and nursing home residents, is nearing completion. Phase 1B is set to begin soon, and it will include the immunization of people ages 75 and older, teachers and others in child care, emergency service workers, and food and agriculture workers. Phase 2 of the vaccination effort, including the general population 16 years or older, will not begin until mid to late summer.
Report any suspicious activity regarding the vaccine to reportfraud.ftc.gov.