The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced last week that it donated $5 million to Arizona State University and the rehabilitation of Downtown’s Herald Examiner Building. About half of the donation will go toward setting up an endowment for an Indian law program at the university, while the other half will go toward the rehab of the ornate Broadway building, the site of the university’s Los Angeles expansion of its Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.
The renovation of the building is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed later this year. The five-story Herald Examiner Building, designed in a Spanish Colonial Revival and Mission Revival styles, served as the headquarters of the Herald Examiner newspaper from 1914 until the paper folded in 1989.
It’s since served as a film shoot location.