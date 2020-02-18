The Music Center last week announced the reception of a $2.73 million gift from a group of private foundations and individual donors that will go toward the ongoing support of the Music Center Plaza.
The W.M. Keck Foundation and the S. Mark Taper Foundation’s gift will support the Plaza renovation, while a gift from Dr. Susan E. Kendall will benefit the TMC Art Fund, which supports free and low-cost programs at the plaza and the bulk of TMC campuses. In addition, Terri and Jerry Kohl, founders of Brighton Collectibles, added $889,000 in matching dollars to the art fund.
“We are grateful to all our donors and the community for their embrace of the Music Center vision to deepen the cultural lives of all people in Los Angeles,” Music Center CEO and President Rachel Moore said in a prepared statement.