MMA referee not one to be bullied, inside or outside a ring

Mike Beltran is hard to miss.
At 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 245 pounds, he is an imposing figure. Add in his signature mustache — which stretches to below his waist — as well as shaved head and array of tattoos, and your first reaction might be to avoid the mammoth man who grew up in East Los Angeles in, well, survival mode.
Fights were commonplace. The area was infested with gangs. His surroundings, however, helped catapult him into an unusual career path that has gone from law enforcement and time in the military to the middle of top mixed martial arts (MMA) rings and onto unique television roles in Hollywood.
“I’ve always felt the need to stand up for myself and for my family, and for anybody who was being bullied and being mistreated. That’s always been who I am,” Beltran said. “I’ve done things my way, and I’ve done things for all the right reasons, you know what I’m saying? That’s just how I look at it. Honoring my parents is very important to me and my family. I’m also super patriotic.
“As long as I do things for the all the right reasons, I’m proud of what I’m doing. I stand up for what’s right, whether sometimes people think it’s wrong.”
Contact and combat sports have always been a part of life for Beltran. After successfully graduating from what he believes to be the best law enforcement agency in the country, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, his first foray as a public figure with a ton of eyeballs on him came in his role as referee in the octagon, where he is a staple in big Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matches among other major promotions.
But before he officiated guys like Jon Jones, Nate Diaz and John Moreno and got bested by a 12-year-old as a grown man (more on that humbling moment — that impacted him in which he decided then to invest in himself — later), the Garfield High School product drove the streets he grew up on in a police cruiser.
Approaching the 30-year anniversary of Beltran first working as a detective, his role in law enforcement is the fulfillment of a dream come true.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to be a cop. My cousin Cesar Herrera was the first Marine in our family and first police officer. I always wanted to follow in his footsteps, and I’ve always respected law enforcement.
“I wasn’t a huge fan of gang members. I don’t like gang members. I don’t like bullies. I don’t like evil and people who do evil. It’s always been something that’s been inside of me to, you know, do something about it. Not just talk about it, but actually do it. I stand up for the kids who were bullied because I was bullied.
“Then it evolved into following in the footsteps of my cousin, being the second Marine in my family, being a Sheriff’s deputy. That’s all I ever wanted to do while working that community I grew up in. Patrol the area I grew up in,” the father of two said.
A proud first-generation Mexican American who was an ESL student, Beltran struggled with English at a young age. He was teased. He said he was forced to fight back.
Eventually Beltran got involved with boxing. When MMA exploded in the mid-1990s, a whole new world opened up for Beltran, who turns 50 in late August.
“I, of course, 100% remember UFC in its infancy stage from the beginning. And watching Brazilian jiujitsu — that style was the baddest style ever, and it was awesome. It was just insane when it first came out.
“When I initially trained, I got twisted up like a pretzel, armbars and everything. I got my tail kicked by everybody in the gym. I ended up grappling with a kid named Noah Tillis. He was 12 and in seventh grade, and I couldn’t get this kid off of me. I’m like 250 pounds, a big dude, all muscular and working the jails, and I couldn’t get this kid off of me. It was a nightmare, but I embraced it and learned something that could save my life and my partner’s life down the road.”
Transitioning to refereeing MMA clashes, Beltran — a proud resident of Downey — continued to work hard at his new craft. With more experience came more confidence. He soon became known in the ring for a lot more than his famous mustache.
“As far as the most popular, famous stuff, that came organically,” he said. “I think a lot of my so-called popularity has to do with my officiating style: I will let you fight. I will let you go into deep waters, and I’ll let you down a little bit before I pull you out. I will let you fight until I know you can no longer intelligently defend yourself. Safety of the fighters is my No. 1 priority. I protect you enough to where you know you lost yet still keep the integrity of a sport with the job I have to do.”
Beltran’s career path — he initially served in the Marine Corps after graduating high school — took an unusual turn while working as a narcotics detective. He was cast in the TV show “Mayans M.C.” on FX. His role? Motorcycle gang boss.
For someone who battled real gangs for much of his life — professionally and as a youth, where at age 10 he first laced up boxing gloves to help protect himself — the TV job was just the next challenge for Beltran, who is also an MMA judge.
“I adapt to any situation — that is how I look at it. I’m very prepared when I go to work. Being on set with the characters that I have played has been natural because I worked undercover for some 15 years. I’ve worked some very deep undercover cases. On a film set I know if I screw up, I get a retake. I know if I screw up as a ref, and we screw up, you feel like the loneliest person in that arena. But in law enforcement I could be killed. I know on the streets I can’t screw it up because if I did, I would get compromised and killed.”
Beltran pondered the question of how often he reflects back on his variety of accomplishments.
“As far as reflection, I just go through the motions, I guess. I go through the motions, and if anything, I’m proud of my accomplishments, because I set out to do whatever I said I’m going to do.”