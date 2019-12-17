The staff of one of Downtown’s biggest cultural institutions is unionizing. The Museum of Contemporary Art announced on Dec. 6 that it would recognize a union made up of more than 120 staffers, affecting both MOCA’s Grand Avenue location on Bunker Hill and the Geffen Contemporary space in Little Tokyo.
“We’re taking this step to come together as one team, one MOCA,” MOCA Director Klaus Biesenbach said in a prepared statement about the decision.
Workers announced their union drive last month; they join the American Federation of State, Federal and Municipal employees. The move comes the same day that Los Angeles’ Marciano Art Foundation officially shut down; staffers there were also in the process of forming a union. On the East Coast, employees at large arts and cultural institutions like the New Museum and the Guggenheim, unionized earlier this year.