Some time in the near future, the Skid Row Community ReFresh Spot will need to move. In advance of that, the City Council recently approved funds that will keep the hygiene center operating for the next five years. On Friday, Aug. 23, the council voted to allocate $4.3 million in state money to cover the lease and construction of the new site for the ReFresh Spot; the motion was authored by 14th District City Councilman José Huizar.
The ReFresh Spot, which has toilets, sinks, showers and laundry facilities, is currently at 557 S. Crocker St., and according to operators, provides services to 700 people on Skid Row each day. The facility isn’t moving far, just one block over to 540 Towne Ave., but the new location will allow for an expansion of services. The money for the relocation comes from state Homeless Emergency Assistance Program funds, and the move is necessitated by property owner the Weingart Center’s plans to turn the lot into a low-income housing development.
The ReFresh Spot originally opened in December 2017. The relocation is set to begin in the fall. Huizar previously said the new facility may not be ready when the current one closes, but that any period without hygiene services is expected to be minimal.