Mookie Betts, right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is working to increase vaccinations in Southern California’s underserved communities.
He is working with Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., to enable Los Angeles’ underserved communities to have greater awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC, 64% of adults in America have received at least one vaccination shot; however, underserved communities — and specifically Black and brown communities — are still lagging far behind. Only 13% of those vaccinated are Hispanic, and less than 10% are Black, even though COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color.
To help motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Kroger Health customers and associates are eligible for a chance to win one of five $1 million checks or groceries for a year in the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway through July 10.
The All-Star right fielder visited Ralphs Downtown LA on June 28 to promote the initiative.
“In Los Angeles, we’ve experienced a lengthy shutdown during this pandemic,” Betts said. “I think we can all agree we want our lives to return to normal. The best way to do that is for each of us to get vaccinated.
“My friends at Ralphs have been on the front lines since the beginning, and I’m honored to join their efforts to encourage each and every Angeleno to take one for their team and get vaccinated.”