Leaders from the public and private sectors gathered in Downtown Los Angeles at the end of June for the fourth annual Immigration Summit. To kick off the summit, the USC Equity Research Center, the Council on Immigrant Inclusion and the California Community Foundation released their State of Immigrants in LA County 2023 Report.
The report collected large data sets and information about LA’s immigrant communities and delved into issues that impact that demographic, such as language access, housing, employment and digital equity.
Overall, State of Immigrants in LA County 2023 found that 34% of the county’s population are immigrants and that those individuals collectively contributed $10.7 billion in state taxes and $20.8 billion in federal taxes. Of that 34%, more than 800,000 are undocumented, and 1.1 million residents in LA County live with someone undocumented.
Rosie Arroyo, the senior program officer for California Community Foundation, highlighted that 40% of the workforce in LA County are immigrants. The majority of those immigrant employees pay taxes. The 800,000 undocumented immigrants in the area do so without access to the social programs and benefits taxes fund.
“This is about racial equity and making sure that we have a level playing field for everyone,” Arroyo said. “If we’re all contributing (to taxes), then we all deserve rights … This summit is very intentional in elevating the current state (of immigrants) and the progress made in the region, but also the opportunity to continue to strengthen the work and sustain the gains we have made.”
Other trends identified in the report show immigrant populations are more financially burdened than nonimmigrant demographics. For example, 50% of undocumented individuals lack high-speed internet or a computer at home, and 36% do not have health insurance. What’s more, 60% of all immigrants are rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their gross income on housing.
The summit’s goal, Arroyo explained, is for local leaders to get together and discuss the current state of immigrants in LA County. It came about through California Community Foundation’s immigration grant-making portfolio as the foundation began collecting data on immigrants in the region. In response, they began developing the State of Immigrants in LA County 2023 reports to pinpoint the challenges immigrant communities face to advance a more inclusive Los Angeles.
Arroyo said the summit’s discussions are important to developing effective policies and breaking down barriers for the immigrant population — a demographic that is especially vital to the economic and social well-being of Los Angeles, she added.
Abigail Marquez, general manager for the city of Los Angeles, agreed, saying that improving the lives of immigrants will have “a multiplier effect on the economy. If we are able to help improve the economic viability of these populations that we are trying to target. … It will yield huge economic gains for us as a region.”
The 2023 summit brought together more than 300 regional leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Shiu-Ming Cheer from the California Immigrant Policy Center and Gina Da Silva from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. Representatives from philanthropic and nonprofit immigrant stakeholders were also present, including the Flourish Collaborative, ACLU Southern California and the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.
Along with key data, the State of Immigrants in LA County 2023 report produced 10 recommendations for the city and the private sector to consider. Several of the suggestions were straightforward, such as expanding operational funds and creating more expansive data sets. However, several key points reflected broader systemic issues that CCP felt should be addressed.
One recommendation considered the issue of language access and cultural competency, suggesting that summit partners work to ensure all immigrants have access to language assistance in areas such as housing and health care.
“A key component of inclusion is language access,” explained the report producers in a news release. “Data shows that 28% of immigrant households were linguistically isolated … When disaggregated by immigrant status, undocumented households were most likely to be linguistically isolated at 37% compared to 30% for lawful permanent residents.”
This language isolation, they argued, exacerbates inequalities in immigrant communities.
Another recommendation in the report highlighted the need to consider a broader range of issues that impact immigrant lives, including mental well-being, to address the community’s needs beyond immigration.
“We found out that the immigration issue was one of the main factors that contributed (to immigrants’) mental illness, or mental health issues … because we cannot separate the
issues surrounding immigration and mental health issues,” said Senait Admassu from the African Coalition in the State of Immigrants in LA County 2023 report.
Other recommendations put forward by the report include investing in LGBTQ+ and disabled resources, decreasing bureaucratic hurdles, promoting workplace standards and anticipating future trends in immigration.
“Each year, we build on the progress and the work done in previous years. Our goal and hope (is to) have dialogue with cross-sector leaders and organizations about the points that were elevated at the summit,” Arroyo said. “How are we holding ourselves and our leaders accountable for ensuring this work continues?”
The report concluded by emphasizing how well LA County could develop long-term infrastructure that advocates for the needs of immigrants. However, the report says that will require a strong coalition with community power and organizational capacity. The summit, Arroyo said, is one way the county and community stakeholders are beginning to accomplish this.
“LA County is positioned to provide equitable access to resources, create the conditions for immigrants to thrive, and foster a welcoming place for its immigrant communities. Yet, the data highlights where we are falling short,” said Manuel Pastor, director of the USC Equity Research Institute. “While there is work to be done, LA County continues to innovate policy and grow as a dominant force in the movement toward racial justice and equity for all.”