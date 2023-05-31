There is a common misconception that unhoused people are on the streets because of preexisting mental illnesses. While this is true for some, many only experience mental health crises after losing housing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health recently hosted an event at Gladys Park, a well-known park in Skid Row, with resources for those experiencing homelessness. Participating organizations included Skid Row Concierge, Veteran Peer Access Network, Prevent Homelessness and Promote Health, My Friend’s House, Los Angeles Christian Health Center, LAHSA, Social Model Recovery Systems, Skid Row Brigade and the Skid Row Action Plan.
“Everyone has a certain notion of Skid Row. They know it’s high need, but many people don’t want to come — even to offer help,” said Dr. Lisa H. Wong, LACDMH director. “When you get to know people in this community, you learn individual stories and individual struggles and come to appreciate that no one person’s circumstances are the same as another.”
It’s estimated that 25% to 40% of people experiencing homelessness struggle with mental health, but only 10% deal with more severe conditions like schizophrenia or psychosis. Yet some argue that most, if not all, unhoused people experience some level of trauma or mental health issues related to the stress of losing housing and living on the streets.
“Even though there’s a lot for mental health to do to help unhoused people, it’s not the magic bullet. It’s not the only thing that’s going to solve homelessness,” Wong said.
It’s no wonder people on the streets struggle with mental health considering what led them to that point: abuse, medical issues, loss of employment and poverty, which are only exacerbated by losing one’s home or living situation. And while mental health care is essential, especially for those with severe mental illnesses, it’s rendered futile without basic human needs like water, food, shelter and safety.
Former Skid Row resident Bria Sherrod was homeless for five years after fleeing a violent relationship with the father of her children.
“I just decided to leave the home, and I had no money,” she said. “I was terrified, but I had to go.”
Sherrod stayed with friends briefly and struggled to find employment due to a past brush with the law. Eventually, with nowhere to go, Sherrod found herself living on the streets of LA and spiraling.
“Trying to find food alone was just so stressful for me. Everything was so hard for me, even just daily tasks,” Sherrod said. “I was getting so depressed and didn’t know if I could manage it. I did not feel like I even wanted to live anymore because I was separated from my children.”
After encountering a slew of unhelpful organizations, Sherrod finally connected with Skid Row Concierge, a Skid Row-based support network that was able to help her find housing in the LA Grand Hotel, which serves as temporary lodging for unhoused people.
“I was nervous because I’ve gone to different organizations, and they never really helped me,” she said. “(Skid Row Concierge) is not just about getting people housed. It’s about really supporting people. That was different from other organizations, where I felt like I was just a number.”
Alexandria Britton, a community health worker with LACDMH and a former DMH client, works with formerly unhoused clients struggling with mental health to maintain their housing. People living experiencing homelessness and mental illness are often dismissed and dehumanized, which only aggravates the problem.
“We strive to get on their level and sit down in the dirt and listen,” Britton said. “You don’t have to feel like you’re different, weird or a bad person. You don’t have to have shame. You’re human.”
Keith Rice has been homeless for the past 15 years after losing his job and struggling to find employment due to his disability. Through the Veteran Peer Access Network, a community-driven support network serving veterans and their families, Rice is readying to move into his first apartment with his support dog, Mindy. VPAN’s support has far exceeded finding Rice a place to live.
“Knowing that they’re behind me, willing to help me and I can go to them anytime has made all the difference,“ he beamed. “If I’m having a bad day, I’m welcome to go to their office and talk with them.”
“Skid Row is a community, and we need to be invested in the health of all our communities, whether it’s a temporary community for somebody or a permanent community. That’s not our distinction to make,” Wong said.
“Our responsibility is to bring the kinds of services in so that people can live their best lives, change their trajectories and have a feeling of well-being. At the end of the day, mental health is a social justice issue.”