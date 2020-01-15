A49-year-old homeless man was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 7, for allegedly fatally stabbing a customer as he waited inside of a Downtown restaurant on New Year’s Day. The suspect, Devan Cleef Lampkin, was charged with one count of murder for using a knife to stab 56-year-old Homer Garcia inside of Margarita’s Place on the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
According to police, the attack was the result of an argument between two individuals. LAPD was notified of a man matching Lampkin’s description inside of the Central Library on Friday, Jan. 3, arresting him later that day. Lampkin can face up to a life sentence if convicted.