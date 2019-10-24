On Thursday, Oct. 17 the Music Center announced the full line-up of performers for the 60th edition of its free holiday concert. The 25 acts at the L.A. County Holiday Celebration range in media and styles, from Arturo Sandoval’s Cuban jazz to Halau Kealil’I o Nalani & the Daniel Ho Trio’s ukulele-led Christmas songs.
For the 60th production, there are returning groups including the dance company Infinite Flow and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. New acts include a capella band Street Corner Renaissance and the Latinx folk group Cuñao. The Music Center opened applications for performances in May, and has deliberated for the past two months.
Mezzo-soprano singer Suzanna Guzmán and actress Marissa Ramirez will host the show. PBS SoCal will air the show live from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 24, and KCET will do two later screenings on Christmas. The full lineup can be found at musiccenter.org.