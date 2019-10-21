The Music Center Board of Directors tapped a familiar face to step into the role of board chair last week. Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Cindy Miscikowski will step into the role, succeeding Lisa Specht, who held the position since 2013; Specht was named chair emeritus by the board.
Miscikowski has been part of the Music Center board since 2006, chairing multiple committees before being selected as vice chair in 2017. She served as a member of the City Council from 1997 to 2005. One of Miscikowski’s first moves as board chair was to extend the contract of Music Center President and CEO Rachel S. Moore through 2024.
“I am honored to become chair of The Music Center at a pivotal time for the organization, on the heels of the opening of our beautiful new Plaza and as we work to redefine what it means to be a performing arts institution of the 21st century,” Miscikowski said in the statement.